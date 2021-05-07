F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
shares
comments
By: Stephen Lickorish, Jake Boxall-Legge
Summary
|
| Leaderboard
Status: Stopped
10:13 That's us wrapping up today - we'll catch you tomorrow for FP3 and qualifying. Over and out.
10:13 And here's your session report. Despite earlier messages to the contrary, you should definitely read it - as it was a really exciting session and not at all dull: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/spanish-gp-fp2-report/6504199/
10:08 If sprint races are good for anything, it's to save us from the drudgery of FP2 sessions.
10:06 So, it's Hamilton from Bottas in that session - a reverse of FP1. Leclerc was third, ahead of Ocon and Alonso, with Gasly and Tsunoda in sixth and seventh ahead of Sainz. Verstappen and Perez completed the top 10.
10:04
10:00 And that's your lot for FP2. I'm going to grind some coffee after that - 'twas a bit of a snorer.
09:59 Verstappen just popped in and out of the pits, returning - unhelpfully - in team-mate Perez's path.
09:57 We're into the final few minutes of the session now, and both Hamilton and Gasly are the highest-lapping drivers with 29 a piece. Perez is lowest with 20 so far.
09:54 If we combined the best sectors, we'd have a 1m17.945s - taking Hamilton's first sector, Bottas' second, and Leclerc's third.
09:52 "How are the tyres, how is the balance?" asks Fernando Alonso's race engineer. "Oversteering," comes the curt reply.
09:50
09:48 Bottas had his long-run on the softs paused, and he's now taken on the mediums to do some further exploration.
09:46 The Mercs are running around in the low 1m23s, which Leclerc and Alonso were in the same ball-park. Gasly was in the high 1m23s last time around, with Ocon on mediums in the mid-1m24s.
09:42 It feels like pre-season testing now, with drivers pounding around the Barcelona circuit on race runs. The only thing that would complete the experience is the dreaded Burger Stall of Gloom...
09:39 Now, the "fun" begins as the teams assess how deep into a race the soft tyre will go.
09:37 Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa is currently doused in flow-vis paint to assess some bargeboard and floor aero movements. Otherwise, it's quite quiet now as we waltz to the race-style runs.
09:35 Perez brings his car up into the top 10, going up to 10th and just over a tenth off Verstappen.
09:33 Tsunoda now goes P7, just a slither off Gasly's best lap so far, so his earlier hop-skip-jump over the Campsa kerb hasn't affected him too much.
09:32 Some improvements still happening out there - Gasly went up to P6 before coming into the pits, while Ricciardo posts a better lap but can only get P14.
09:29 Verstappen was on a quicker lap, but got caught out at Turn 10 and had a severe case of the wiggles - carrying in too much pace.
Load comments
Trending
May 22, 2021