F1 Saudi Arabia GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold, Tom Howard
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Perez, Red Bull
6. Norris, McLaren
7. Ocon, Alpine
8. Ricciardo, McLaren
9. Gasly, AlphaTauri
10. Giovinazzi. Alfa Romeo
Status: Live
12:51 Bottas creates a gap to Hamilton ahead of him to allow Mercedes a comfortable double stack, while Verstappen stays out and takes the lead of the race.
12:51 While the pitstops play out - a bit of housekeeping. No further action deemed necessary on the Tsunoda/Ocon start clash.
12:50 Hamilton is called in to pit under this safety car. What will Bottas and Verstappen do in response?
12:49 Stroll and Russell respond to the safety car by pitting immediately for hard tyres. We expect more to follow them soon...
12:49 The German was running 18th, ahead of Latifi, when he went off. He radios the team to apologise, but remains in his car for the time being.
12:48 Safety car is out, Mick Schumacher has crashed his Haas.
12:48 Vettel is the third driver in the race who started on the hards. He's not made quite the same progress as Ricciardo and Sainz, but is running P15 and beginning to gap the Stroll-Russell fight behind him.
12:47 Perez is currently lapping slower than Leclerc ahead of him and dropping back in fifth place, already 10.9s seconds off the leaders with just nine laps completed.
12:46 The cars who started on hards are beginning to come into their own now. Ricciardo robs Gasly of eighth into Turn 1, as behind Sainz takes Alonso's 11th place at the same spot.
12:45 Verstappen is keeping pace with the Mercedes pair, 1.5s behind Bottas, without looking for a way through yet.
12:45 Giovinazzi may be on his way out of F1, but he's not leaving without a fight - he superbly re-passes Alonso around the outside of Turn 1, which becomes the inside for the right-hander that follows immediately after. Their battle has given Ricciardo some breathing room behind him, and allowed Sainz to close up.
12:44 Hamilton duly delivers to the request by Bottas with a new fastest lap of 1m33.260s to go 1.6s clear.
12:44 As if to compound Tsunoda's start, he's now been referred to the stewards for his aggressive defending on Ocon during the run to the first corner. He moved hard to the right, leaving Ocon nowhere to go but the wall, and the two made side-to-side contact before Ocon nosed ahead on the outside line.
12:43 "I could do with a bit more gap in front," Bottas tells Mercedes over his team radio. Is that a hurry up call from the Finn to his team-mate?
12:43 Alonso may have got through on Giovinazzi, but the Alfa Romeo driver is keeping the pressure on and forces Alonso into a mistake at Turn 1 - the Alpine driver locks up and has to use the run-off, but keeps his tenth place.
12:42 Bottas responds to take the fastest lap from Hamilton which keeps him 1.2s ahead of Verstappen. Behind them Perez is stuck behind Leclerc and losing ground on the front three.
12:42 Alonso has moved ahead of Giovinazzi to take tenth in the second Alpine.
12:41 Intriguingly, the stewards have said that there is no further action necessary against Stroll for appearing to pass Russell off the track. Play on chaps.
12:40 Ricciardo is currently the best-placed of the drivers to start on hards in ninth, but that distinction could soon go to Sainz - who underlines Tsunoda's miserable start to the grand prix by robbing him of 12th into Turn 1.
12:40 Hamilton sets the fastest lap of the race with a 1m33.782s on lap three to go 1.4s clear of Bottas.
