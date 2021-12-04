F1 Saudi Arabia GP Live Commentary and Updates
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold
09:24 Sainz moves back up to second with a 1m29.294s while Hamilton, still on his hard tyres, is on a very good lap.
09:22 Earlier on Ocon was the culprit for creating another brief yellow flag but he avoids any serious problems in the track run off.
09:21 The sister Red Bull of Perez goes top momentarily with a 1m29.511s but quickly gets bumped back by the Mercedes duo. Hamilton now fastest with a 1m29.197s, 0.234s faster than Bottas.
09:19 Verstappen's first meaningful effort on the softs puts him third place with a 1m29.863s.
09:18 Sainz slots into second place with a 1m29.746s on the medium tyres.
09:17 Hamilton locks up his front-left tyre and runs on at Turn 1 to bring out the yellow flags. No major drama though, as he gets his Mercedes turned around and off he goes again.
09:16 Verstappen on a double warm-up lap on those softs so there won't be a representative lap time from him for a few minutes. Elsewhere Norris has popped up to fourth place.
09:14 World championship leader Verstappen makes his way on to the track on the softs, just as Hamilton goes top with a 1m29.605s.
09:13 Not for long as Raikkonen reclaims top spot from fellow Finn with a 1m30.189s.
09:12 Bottas puts in a 1m30.394s to go top while Hamilton has backed out of his lap halfway around.
09:11 Bottas and Hamilton both into the thick of the FP3 running, while both Ferraris and Alpines plus Giovinazzi and Perez head out for the first time today.
09:09 They are replaced on the track by the Mercedes pair who are both on the hard tyres.
09:08 Just the exploratory single lap by Vettel and Stroll as they pit without setting a lap time. Most likely reconfiguring some changes from overnight.
09:05 Raikkonen, on the penultimate F1 grand prix of his career, goes top with a 1m31.378s with Schumacher slotting into second 1.9s off.
09:04 Double Aston Martin on show too, as Vettel and Stroll head out for the first time today. Mazepin provides the first timed lap of 1m33.702s to go top, obviously.
09:02 Schumacher and Raikkonen give the Russian F1 rookie company on the track as the sun dips below the track barriers.
09:01 Mazepin gets the action underway as the rest of the F1 drivers make their typical leisurely start to FP3.
Here we go then for FP3. 60 minutes of free running and the last track action before qualifying.
