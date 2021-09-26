F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Lewis Duncan, Megan White
07:56 Just under five minutes until what could be a very spicy Sochi encounter today...
07:56 Adding Shostakovich to that list of composers, there are many more I've missed. Trying to offset this chat with a classical music pun - but I'm really going for baroque...
07:52 Back to present-day movements, we have a 70% risk of rain today. Quelle surprise.
07:51 Russia always knew how to churn out composers: Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov are such illustrious musicians.
07:49 Since the Russian national anthem can't be played, we get what I believe is Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 1.
07:42 Here's an archive piece from 2001 on then-emerging talent Kimi Raikkonen: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/archive-how-unflappable-rookie-raikkonen-took-f1-by-storm/6674412/
07:41 First of all, a few updates news-wise. Bottas has taken an engine penalty and will start 16th, while Antonio Giovinazzi has a new gearbox.
07:37 We've got a tantalising front row of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on Row 2. The excitement is palpable.
07:36 Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our Autosport Live feed, as we approach the start of the Russian Grand Prix.
