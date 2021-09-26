Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Lewis Duncan, Megan White

Summary

  • F1 Russian GP begins at 3pm local time (1pm BST)
  • Norris on pole from Sainz, Russell and Hamilton
  • Bottas to start 16th with new power unit components, Verstappen to start last
Leaderboard
  1. Norris, McLaren
  2. Sainz, Ferrari
  3. Russell, Williams
  4. Hamilton, Mercedes
  5. Ricciardo, McLaren
  6. Alonso, Alpine
  7. Stroll, Aston Martin
  8. Perez, Red Bull
  9. Ocon, Alpine
  10. Vettel, Aston Martin
Status: Live
07:56 Just under five minutes until what could be a very spicy Sochi encounter today...
07:56 Adding Shostakovich to that list of composers, there are many more I've missed. Trying to offset this chat with a classical music pun - but I'm really going for baroque...
07:52 Back to present-day movements, we have a 70% risk of rain today. Quelle surprise.
07:51 Russia always knew how to churn out composers: Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov are such illustrious musicians.
07:49 Since the Russian national anthem can't be played, we get what I believe is Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 1.
07:42 Here's an archive piece from 2001 on then-emerging talent Kimi Raikkonen: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/archive-how-unflappable-rookie-raikkonen-took-f1-by-storm/6674412/
07:42

07:41 First of all, a few updates news-wise. Bottas has taken an engine penalty and will start 16th, while Antonio Giovinazzi has a new gearbox.
07:37 We've got a tantalising front row of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on Row 2. The excitement is palpable.
07:36 Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our Autosport Live feed, as we approach the start of the Russian Grand Prix.
