F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying

By: James Newbold, Stefan Mackley

Summary

  • F1 Russian GP FP3 cancelled due to heavy rain at the Sochi Autodrom
  • F2 race 1 postponed due to adverse conditions
04:54 Here is the full story on the cancellation of FP3, due to unrelenting rain: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/final-f1-russian-gp-practice-cancelled-due-to-wet-weather/6674262/
04:52 Of course, that is assuming that conditions improve by then, which is difficult to predict at this stage. Here's a handy explainer from Luke Smith on the options F1 can pursue in the event of a qualifying washout: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/how-would-f1-manage-a-sochi-qualifying-washout/6674229/
04:52 This means the next opportunity for the drivers to get out on-track will come in qualifying, which is scheduled to begin at 3pm local time in Russia (1pm BST). 
An official bulletin confirming the session's cancellation says the decision was made at the behest of the race director “in the interest of safety”. 
04:49 Well, at least we've not had to wait too long. Word from the FIA is that FP3 will be cancelled, to the surprise of almost nobody.
04:48 Alas, it's not just the track that's waterlogged, but the paddock too.
04:46 The timing screens helpfully report that the risk of rain for FP3 is 100%.
04:40 Good morning everyone, and welcome to our Live feed for all of Saturday's action. It's incredibly wet at Sochi - and although FP3 is set to begin in 20 minutes, it looks like running will be at a premium.
