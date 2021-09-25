F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying
By: James Newbold, Stefan Mackley
Status: Live
04:54 Here is the full story on the cancellation of FP3, due to unrelenting rain: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/final-f1-russian-gp-practice-cancelled-due-to-wet-weather/6674262/
04:53
04:52 Of course, that is assuming that conditions improve by then, which is difficult to predict at this stage. Here's a handy explainer from Luke Smith on the options F1 can pursue in the event of a qualifying washout: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/how-would-f1-manage-a-sochi-qualifying-washout/6674229/
04:52 This means the next opportunity for the drivers to get out on-track will come in qualifying, which is scheduled to begin at 3pm local time in Russia (1pm BST).
04:50
An official bulletin confirming the session's cancellation says the decision was made at the behest of the race director “in the interest of safety”.
04:49 Well, at least we've not had to wait too long. Word from the FIA is that FP3 will be cancelled, to the surprise of almost nobody.
04:48 Alas, it's not just the track that's waterlogged, but the paddock too.
The ONE day you leave your wellies at home hey 😅 #F3 #RussianGP #Sochi pic.twitter.com/OWV0FNv013— Olli Caldwell (@ollicaldwell) September 25, 2021
04:46 The timing screens helpfully report that the risk of rain for FP3 is 100%.
04:41
04:40 Good morning everyone, and welcome to our Live feed for all of Saturday's action. It's incredibly wet at Sochi - and although FP3 is set to begin in 20 minutes, it looks like running will be at a premium.
