Formula 1

F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and FP2

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, James Newbold

Summary

  • Bottas heads Hamilton in Mercedes 1-2 in FP1 as the Black Arrows seek to maintain unbeaten record at Sochi
  • Verstappen sets fastest middle sector but unable to break Mercedes stranglehold in third.
  • Leclerc sets early pace on soft tyres before reporting "something strange" over the radio.
  • Monza winner Ricciardo lands back to earth with only 14th fastest time.
  • Raikkonen returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit after sitting out Zandvoort and Monza with COVID-19.

Leaderboard
1. Bottas, Mercedes
2. Hamilton, Mercedes
3. Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Vettel, Aston Martin
6. Gasly, AlphaTauri
7. Sainz, Ferrari
8. Norris, McLaren
9. Perez, Red Bull
10. Alonso, Alpine
Status: Live
05:44 Here's the report from FP1 - we'll see you a little bit later for FP2: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-russian-gp-bottas-heads-mercedes-1-2-in-opening-practice/6673533/
05:36 Ah, he had a spin coming into the pitlane. "I don't know what happened, the rear just locked," Norris reports.
05:35 Norris seems to have knocked his front wing on his in-lap. That might not buff out...
05:33 "This car is so nervous," Tsunoda says over the radio. Aren't we all, Yuki?
05:30 And that's it for FP1. Bottas is top, ahead of Hamilton, Verstappen, Leclerc, Vettel and Gasly.
05:29 It seems that the teams are trying to get as much running in as possible if Saturday proves to be wet - which is on the forecast.
05:27 Meanwhile, the majority of midfield soft-tyre runners have dropped into the high 1m41s-low 1m42s. Hard tyre pace is about the same.
05:26 Looking at these longer-run laptimes, Russell - in P17 - is on a similar hard-tyre pace with a number of upper-midfield runners.
05:20 We've got 10 minutes of FP1 remaining.
05:16 Verstappen goes third fastest on those softs, going quickest in Sector 2 but can't overturn Bottas' advantage in the first and last sectors.
05:15 The Mercedes duo, meanwhile, has gone out on the hard compound tyre.
05:14 Verstappen's now going to go on a quicker one with some fresh soft tyres. A few dabs of purple on the timing screen so far...
05:11 Nothing huge in the way of lap time improvements as the drivers do some continued running on the softs.
05:07 We had a VSC to pick up a tiny bit of debris. We are now green once again.
05:06 Quite a few track limits violations cropping up in the race control timing box - it's going to be a weekend of this...
05:00 Charles Leclerc, who produced the headlines yesterday when he professed his enjoyment of eclairs in Thursday's presser, has gone third.
04:58 Hamilton shuffles up to second, 0.2s off Bottas' headline time.
04:57 Max E. Verstappen does a 1m35.616s on softs to stay top, but Bottas smashes that with a trio of purple sectors and sets a 1m34.427s - also on softs.
04:55 We get a replay of Pierre Gasly leaping over the sausage kerb and navigating the bollards. Track limits sure are fun...
04:52 Just the AlphaTauri duo on track right now, as the rest of the field comes in for a cup of tea and a custard cream.
