F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and FP2
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, James Newbold
05:44 Here's the report from FP1 - we'll see you a little bit later for FP2: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-russian-gp-bottas-heads-mercedes-1-2-in-opening-practice/6673533/
05:36 Ah, he had a spin coming into the pitlane. "I don't know what happened, the rear just locked," Norris reports.
05:35 Norris seems to have knocked his front wing on his in-lap. That might not buff out...
05:33 "This car is so nervous," Tsunoda says over the radio. Aren't we all, Yuki?
05:30 And that's it for FP1. Bottas is top, ahead of Hamilton, Verstappen, Leclerc, Vettel and Gasly.
05:29 It seems that the teams are trying to get as much running in as possible if Saturday proves to be wet - which is on the forecast.
05:27 Meanwhile, the majority of midfield soft-tyre runners have dropped into the high 1m41s-low 1m42s. Hard tyre pace is about the same.
05:26 Looking at these longer-run laptimes, Russell - in P17 - is on a similar hard-tyre pace with a number of upper-midfield runners.
05:20 We've got 10 minutes of FP1 remaining.
05:16 Verstappen goes third fastest on those softs, going quickest in Sector 2 but can't overturn Bottas' advantage in the first and last sectors.
05:15 The Mercedes duo, meanwhile, has gone out on the hard compound tyre.
05:14 Verstappen's now going to go on a quicker one with some fresh soft tyres. A few dabs of purple on the timing screen so far...
05:11 Nothing huge in the way of lap time improvements as the drivers do some continued running on the softs.
05:07 We had a VSC to pick up a tiny bit of debris. We are now green once again.
05:06 Quite a few track limits violations cropping up in the race control timing box - it's going to be a weekend of this...
05:00 Charles Leclerc, who produced the headlines yesterday when he professed his enjoyment of eclairs in Thursday's presser, has gone third.
04:58 Hamilton shuffles up to second, 0.2s off Bottas' headline time.
04:57 Max E. Verstappen does a 1m35.616s on softs to stay top, but Bottas smashes that with a trio of purple sectors and sets a 1m34.427s - also on softs.
04:55 We get a replay of Pierre Gasly leaping over the sausage kerb and navigating the bollards. Track limits sure are fun...
04:52 Just the AlphaTauri duo on track right now, as the rest of the field comes in for a cup of tea and a custard cream.
