F1 Qatar GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish
09:22 Norris has a dip at Gasly into Turn 1 at the start of lap 12, rounding the AlphaTauri and collecting fourth place.
09:20 At the end of lap 10 Raikkonen is the second driver to pit in the race, coming out right behind fellow early pitter Tsunoda.
09:19 Bottas has started to get a move on after getting a hurry up from Mercedes boss Wolff. The Finn dives up Stroll for ninth place but he is already 28s off the leaders.
09:19 Hamilton then does a 1m27.906s on lap 10, so that's an extra half-a-second tacked onto his lead.
09:18 Tsunoda pits to ditch his softs for a fresh set of mediums. The AlphaTauri driver comes out in last place.
09:18 Hamilton posts a 1m28.127s on lap 9, extending his lead over Verstappen to five seconds.
09:17 Tsunoda gets swallowed up by both Stroll and Bottas on lap nine to lose two places at one corner. Stroll on his inside is now ninth and Bottas on his outside is 10th.
09:16 Verstappen is worried that he has front wing damage, so he's been asked to stay off the kerbs.
09:16 A lap later, Perez perfects the same move on Sainz at Turn 1 and moves up to seventh place. Further back, Ricciardo has overtaken Russell and Giovinazzi to move up to 14th.
If you want to see some action today, stick yourself at Turn 1. Perez sells Sainz the dummy and tries to go on the outside, with the Ferrari driver defending the inside, but the Mexican runs off the racing line and loses out on corner exit.
09:13 In free air, Verstappen does a 1m28.166s on lap 5, so it's tete-a-tete between the title contenders.
On lap six Leclerc runs it very tight to Raikkonen but gets the move done at the first corner to move up to 12th place.
09:11 And there's another, as Perez dives by Tsunoda at Turn 1 to take eighth place.
09:11 Meanwhile, Verstappen passes Alonso to get second now, so it's game on at the front.
The midfield runners remain static in their positions, partly expected given the track characteristics, but DRS has been enabled now so more moves should be possible, particularly at Turn 1.
09:11 Verstappen did a 1m30.080s on that lap to get the fastest lap, but Hamilton puts that to the sword with a 1m28.807s to extend his lead.
09:09 Gasly goes wide into the final corner at the end of lap 3, which lifts Verstappen up to third with DRS.
09:08 Hamilton sets a 1m30.198s to give us our first full-speed fastest lap. Meanwhile, Verstappen complains that he's a bit "stuck" in fourth, perhaps angling for Gasly to move over.
09:07 Hamilton ends lap 1 with a 1.8s gap over Alonso, who at the same time is trying to gap Gasly, who's got Verstappen behind him. Norris is fifth, with Ocon up to sixth after a mighty start too.
09:06 At the start of the second lap, Perez keeps in nailed up the inside of Stroll at Turn 1 to take ninth place.
