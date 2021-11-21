Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Qatar GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • Hamilton leads inaugural Qatar GP, after starting from pole, from Verstappen
  • Red Bull driver makes a storming start from seventh, following grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags in qualifying
  • Alonso is third after making a great move on Gasly at the start
  • Bottas has a terrible first lap and drops from sixth to 11th, before recovering to ninth
Leaderboard
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Alonso, Alpine
  4. Norris, McLaren
  5. Perez, Red Bull
  6. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  7. Ocon, Alpine
  8. Sainz, Ferrari
  9. Bottas, Mercedes
  10. Stroll, Aston Martin
Status: Live
09:22 Norris has a dip at Gasly into Turn 1 at the start of lap 12, rounding the AlphaTauri and collecting fourth place.
09:20 At the end of lap 10 Raikkonen is the second driver to pit in the race, coming out right behind fellow early pitter Tsunoda.
09:19 Bottas has started to get a move on after getting a hurry up from Mercedes boss Wolff. The Finn dives up Stroll for ninth place but he is already 28s off the leaders.
09:19 Hamilton then does a 1m27.906s on lap 10, so that's an extra half-a-second tacked onto his lead.
09:18 Tsunoda pits to ditch his softs for a fresh set of mediums. The AlphaTauri driver comes out in last place.
09:18 Hamilton posts a 1m28.127s on lap 9, extending his lead over Verstappen to five seconds.
09:17 Tsunoda gets swallowed up by both Stroll and Bottas on lap nine to lose two places at one corner. Stroll on his inside is now ninth and Bottas on his outside is 10th.
09:16 Verstappen is worried that he has front wing damage, so he's been asked to stay off the kerbs.
09:16 A lap later, Perez perfects the same move on Sainz at Turn 1 and moves up to seventh place. Further back, Ricciardo has overtaken Russell and Giovinazzi to move up to 14th.
09:15

If you want to see some action today, stick yourself at Turn 1. Perez sells Sainz the dummy and tries to go on the outside, with the Ferrari driver defending the inside, but the Mexican runs off the racing line and loses out on corner exit.
09:13 In free air, Verstappen does a 1m28.166s on lap 5, so it's tete-a-tete between the title contenders.
09:12

On lap six Leclerc runs it very tight to Raikkonen but gets the move done at the first corner to move up to 12th place.
09:11 And there's another, as Perez dives by Tsunoda at Turn 1 to take eighth place.
09:11 Meanwhile, Verstappen passes Alonso to get second now, so it's game on at the front.
09:11

The midfield runners remain static in their positions, partly expected given the track characteristics, but DRS has been enabled now so more moves should be possible, particularly at Turn 1.
09:11 Verstappen did a 1m30.080s on that lap to get the fastest lap, but Hamilton puts that to the sword with a 1m28.807s to extend his lead.
09:09 Gasly goes wide into the final corner at the end of lap 3, which lifts Verstappen up to third with DRS.
09:08 Hamilton sets a 1m30.198s to give us our first full-speed fastest lap. Meanwhile, Verstappen complains that he's a bit "stuck" in fourth, perhaps angling for Gasly to move over.
09:07 Hamilton ends lap 1 with a 1.8s gap over Alonso, who at the same time is trying to gap Gasly, who's got Verstappen behind him. Norris is fifth, with Ocon up to sixth after a mighty start too.
09:06 At the start of the second lap, Perez keeps in nailed up the inside of Stroll at Turn 1 to take ninth place.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 rear wing images show "a ghost"

4 h
2
Formula 1

Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows F1 Austrian GP penalty unfair

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch, & more

19 h
4
Formula 1

Why the FIA punished Verstappen despite no yellow lights

1 h
5
Formula 1

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained

10 d
Latest news
Live: F1 Qatar Grand Prix commentary and updates
F1

Live: F1 Qatar Grand Prix commentary and updates

52m
Why the FIA punished Verstappen despite no yellow lights
F1

Why the FIA punished Verstappen despite no yellow lights

1 h
Verstappen given five-place grid drop for Qatar GP for yellow flag rule break
F1

Verstappen given five-place grid drop for Qatar GP for yellow flag rule break

1 h
Bottas hit with three-place Qatar GP grid penalty for yellow flag infringement
F1

Bottas hit with three-place Qatar GP grid penalty for yellow flag infringement

1 h
Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows F1 Austrian GP penalty unfair
F1

Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows F1 Austrian GP penalty unfair

2 h
Latest videos
Frederic Vasseur on Alfa Romeo 2022 driver line up 11:47
Formula 1
Nov 18, 2021

Frederic Vasseur on Alfa Romeo 2022 driver line up

Wings, Penalties & More | 2021 São Paulo Grand Prix F1 Race Debrief 10:39
Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021

Wings, Penalties & More | 2021 São Paulo Grand Prix F1 Race Debrief

How Hamilton Charged From Last To First Over 2 Days 04:58
Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021

How Hamilton Charged From Last To First Over 2 Days

F1 2021: A Hot Lap Of The Jeddah Corniche Circuit 01:47
Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021

F1 2021: A Hot Lap Of The Jeddah Corniche Circuit

First Lap, Pit Stops & More | 2021 Mexico City Grand Prix F1 Race Debrief 14:39
Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021

First Lap, Pit Stops & More | 2021 Mexico City Grand Prix F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.