Formula 1

F1 Qatar GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying

By: Megan White, Stefan Mackley

Summary

  • Qualifying for the Qatar GP is underway
  • Raikkonen, Latifi, Giovinazzi, Schumacher and Mazepin out in Q1
  • Bottas was fastest in FP3 from Hamilton and Verstappen
Leaderboard
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  3. Verstappen, Red Bull
  4. Bottas, Mercedes
  5. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  6. Sainz, Ferrari
  7. Norris, McLaren
  8. Perez, Red Bull
  9. Russell, Williams
  10. Ricciardo, McLaren
Status: Live
09:31 Hamilton goes fastest, on the mediums, with a 1m21.682s. Gasly pops up to second place, using the softs remember, to push Verstappen to third and Bottas to fourth.
09:30 First Q2 lap times rolling in, Sainz currently fastest with a 1m22.241s on the mediums.
09:27 It is medium tyre o'clock. So far everyone is on the yellow-walled tyres except Gasly, Tsunoda and Russell.
09:25 We'll keep you updated if anything further comes from those Q1 near-misses, as the second quali session gets underway.
09:24 There was a pretty close moment at Turn 16 between Norris and Alonso at the start of the final laps but the McLaren driver slammed on the brakes and steered away from hitting the rear of the Alpine.
09:20 A flurry of late improvements shakes up the order but there are no major surprises out in Q1: P16 Raikkonen, P17 Latifi, P18 Giovinazzi, P19 Schumacher and P20 Mazepin.
09:19 ...but Leclerc saves himself with that lap to go P10. That pushes Latifi back into the Q1 drop zone.
09:18 Leclerc the one under pressure in the drop zone now on his final lap....
09:18 "Lots of traffic," Hamilton says over his team radio. He isn't wrong, as a snake of F1 cars forms around the final corner and this could get messy with the clock counting down.
Latifi improves to go P14 and that drops Stroll into the Q1 relegation zone.
09:15 TV replays show Leclerc catching a big slide out of Turn 16 which saw him lose the lap for track limits. Moments later Norris suffered the same fate, but he remains P8.
09:14 Verstappen goes fastest with a 1m21.996s - 0.023s split the top three. That's pretty tight.
09:13 And now Perez pops up to a more familiar position in fourth place with just under five minutes of Q1 to go.
09:12 Bottas gets it right on his second push lap to go fastest with a 1m22.016s, just 0.003s quicker than Hamilton. Further back Leclerc has lost his lap for track limits at the final corner and drops to P13.
09:11 Alonso pops up to third place behind Hamilton and Verstappen to lead that midfield train with Bottas and Perez currently out of position in the Q1 order. Latifi, Raikkonen, Giovinazzi, Schumacher and Mazepin in the Q1 drop zone.
09:09 Gasly, still on mediums compared to the softs for everyone else, goes third fastest. Just waiting for Tsunonda, Schumacher and both Alpines to set a quali lap time now.
09:08 Hamilton goes top with his first timed lap of 1m22.019s, 0.215s ahead of Verstappen, as Bottas slots into fourth place behind Norris.
09:06 Early times coming in see Sainz top the first efforts with a 1m23.323s, a fraction ahead of team-mate Leclerc. Now the McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull drivers join the fray.
