Formula 1

F1 Qatar GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and FP2

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, James Newbold

Summary

Summary
  • Bottas fastest in FP2 for Qatar GP with 20 minutes remaining
  • Mazepin misses session as cracked chassis is replaced
  • Verstappen tops FP1 as F1 makes its first visit to the Losail circuit
  • Mercedes' request to review Verstappen's defence against Hamilton in Brazilian GP is rejected by stewards
Leaderboard 
1. Bottas, Mercedes 
2. Gasly, AlphaTauri
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Verstappen, Red Bull
5. Norris, McLaren
6. Stroll, Aston Martin
7. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
8. Perez, Red Bull 
9. Vettel, Aston Martin
10. Sainz, Ferrari
Status: Live
09:39 "Okay, that was useless - Hamilton didn't get out of the way," complains Vettel, who also gets baulked by Perez who lifts his hand out of the cockpit in apology. The many corners of this circuit mean it's quite easy to get caught out by a slow-moving car, so engineers will have to be a bit more on it with their warnings to avoid a Tsunoda/Mexico-style situation.
09:37 Verstappen's first flyer on the soft lifts him to fourth, but still behind Bottas, Gasly and Hamilton. It's a 1m23.579s for the Red Bull man, who appeared to go a bit wide exiting Turn 10.
09:36 Good to see F2 points leader Oscar Piastri is taking his new role as Alpine reserve driver seriously: 
 
09:35 Super slow-mo shots of Perez on the pit straight show the top edge of his rear wing flapping to an alarming degree. Marginal gains, and all that, or something to be concerned about?
09:34 Perez was going for a hot lap, but encountered traffic around the Turns 4-5 double right complex that reminds me a bit of Sepang/Misano before backing out on the exit of Turn 6.
09:32 Still, the Finn remains quickest courtesy of his 1m23.324s from earlier on. Gasly is now his nearest challenger, the Frenchman punching in a 1m23.357s.
09:31 Bottas's 1m23.154s lap has been deleted for running wide over the kerb at Turn 7 - the Finn isn't happy, and claims that corner wasn't subject to track limits earlier on. "It would have been nice to know before Michael," he pointedly tells race director Masi over the radio.
09:30 Norris now moves up to third with a 1m23.632s, less than a tenth behind Hamilton.
09:29 Replays show Gasly has a huge moment of opposite lock that he has to chase all the way out to the edge of the tarmac run-off where it meets the gravel. Thankfully for his mechanics, he doesn't repeat what Schumacher did earlier and keeps it on the black stuff.
09:28 Tsunoda meanwhile has moved up to fourth on a 1m23.735s, while team-mate Gasly runs wide at the final corner Turn 16 and has his lap deleted.
09:27 Bottas bangs in a 1m23.154s, while Hamilton only makes a small improvement to a 1m23.570s and stays second.
09:26 On the soft, Stroll moves up to third on a 1m23.705s - behind only the medium-shod Mercedes efforts from earlier. Now what can the Mercedes pair do on softs?
09:25 In fact, everybody out on track currently is on the softs, including Hamilton, the two AlphaTauris, Alonso, the two Aston Martins, and Sainz.
09:23 Ocon's first effort on the softs lifts him to fifth, with a 1m24.041s. Bottas, the current pace-setter, has also headed out on the red-walled tyres.
09:22
 
09:21 First sign of soft tyres in this session - Ocon, Latifi and Schumacher have all bolted on a set of the red-wall tyres, so don't be surprised to see them leap up the leaderboard in the coming minutes.
09:20 Giovinazzi has asked his Alfa team to check his floor after running wide a few times over the kerbs, which look rather unforgiving here. Indeed, replays show a bit of bodywork came off as he traversed one.
09:17 Meanwhile, Perez has asked his team for a new all-white visor for the next session. Clearly has an element of tint that just isn't necessary in the darkness - rookie error there!
09:16 As the fabled Indianapolis Motor Speedway commentator Tom Carnegie would have called Bottas's lap, 'it's a new tra-aaaaaaaaa-ck record!'
09:15 All change at the top of the leaderboard. Verstappen had pumped in the new fastest time with a 1m23.743s - becoming the first man under the 1m24s bracket in this session - but Hamilton went faster still with a 1m23.604s. Then Bottas went faster still on a 1m23.324s.
