09:39 "Okay, that was useless - Hamilton didn't get out of the way," complains Vettel, who also gets baulked by Perez who lifts his hand out of the cockpit in apology. The many corners of this circuit mean it's quite easy to get caught out by a slow-moving car, so engineers will have to be a bit more on it with their warnings to avoid a Tsunoda/Mexico-style situation.