F1 Portuguese GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
Bad to worse for Sainz now as he drops out of the points after being passed by Gasly for P10 a lap later at the same place Ricciardo got by. After an encouraging Saturday, things have not gone to plan on Sunday for Sainz.
Here comes Ricciardo - easy as you like. Poor Sainz is struggling now, as he loses another place with the Australian driver moving up to P9 at the first turn. It has been a good recovery effort by the McLaren driver having started P16.
Lapping cars out of the way, Schumacher can resume his tussle with Latifi. The Williams driver locks up at Turn 3 which rather gifts the overtake to Schumacher but he'll take it with glee to move up to P17.
Vettel is another fading fast in this race, as he is passed by Aston Martin team-mate Stroll for P13. Six laps to go.