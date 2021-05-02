Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Portuguese GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • Hamilton wins the F1 Portuguese Grand Prix, having made a crucial pass on team-mate Bottas mid-race
  • Verstappen is second after jumping Bottas on the Merc driver's outlap
  • Bottas and Verstappen make late stops in bid to set fastest lap - and it's Verstappen who goes faster
  • But, he loses the time post-race for exceeding track limits and Bottas gets the bonus point!
  • Early safety car after Raikkonen goes off, having collided with team-mate Giovinazzi

Leaderboard
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Bottas, Mercedes
4. Perez, Red Bull
5. Norris, McLaren
6. Leclerc, Ferrari
7. Ocon, Alpine 
8. Alonso, Alpine
9. Ricciardo, McLaren
10. Gasly, AlphaTauri
Status: Stopped
11:56 And that's it from us! We'll see you for next weekend's Spanish GP at Barcelona. Enjoy the rest of your day!
11:55 Here's the Portuguese GP race report: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/portuguese-gp-hamilton-passes-verstappen-bottas-to-win/6501246/
11:54 The Ferrari sparkling wine has been on the podium more times this year than the drivers.
11:51 I wonder how many times in the past three years we've had a Hamilton-Bottas-Verstappen podium? I'm sure someone out there has a tally...
11:46 Verstappen isn't amused to hear he's lost the fastest lap point there, and says "that's odd - they weren't checking track limits in Turn 14"...
11:45
 
11:43 Verstappen's had his hot lap deleted - track limits! So, the point belongs to Bottas...
11:40 Ocon and Alonso tie up another double-points finish for Alpine, as Ricciardo and Gasly complete the scorers.
11:40 Bottas completes the podium, with Perez completing the top four. Norris keeps fifth, with enough in reserve over Leclerc - who finishes sixth.
11:39 Bottas HAD set the fastest lap, but Verstappen snatches it from the Finn's grasp by just over a hundredth of a second!
11:38 And he does it - Lewis Hamilton wins the Portuguese Grand Prix!
11:38

Bad to worse for Sainz now as he drops out of the points after being passed by Gasly for P10 a lap later at the same place Ricciardo got by. After an encouraging Saturday, things have not gone to plan on Sunday for Sainz.
11:37 Hamilton, meanwhile, is only focused on tying up this win...
11:36 Verstappen now pits, aiming to give Red Bull more ammo in the fight for the fastest lap - which he'll hope to take on the final lap.
11:36

Here comes Ricciardo - easy as you like. Poor Sainz is struggling now, as he loses another place with the Australian driver moving up to P9 at the first turn. It has been a good recovery effort by the McLaren driver having started P16.
11:35 Bottas gets the call to come in, taking on the softs to reclaim control of the fastest lap.
11:34

Lapping cars out of the way, Schumacher can resume his tussle with Latifi. The Williams driver locks up at Turn 3 which rather gifts the overtake to Schumacher but he'll take it with glee to move up to P17.
11:33 Perez, meanwhile, gets told to take another shot at a quick lap to stop Bottas from entering the free pitstop window.
11:31 Bottas gets told he might get the chance of a free stop if he pushes. Perez is a little too close at the moment to make it happen right now.
11:30

Vettel is another fading fast in this race, as he is passed by Aston Martin team-mate Stroll for P13. Six laps to go.
