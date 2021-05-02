Hamilton wins the F1 Portuguese Grand Prix, having made a crucial pass on team-mate Bottas mid-race

Verstappen is second after jumping Bottas on the Merc driver's outlap

Bottas and Verstappen make late stops in bid to set fastest lap - and it's Verstappen who goes faster

But, he loses the time post-race for exceeding track limits and Bottas gets the bonus point!

Early safety car after Raikkonen goes off, having collided with team-mate Giovinazzi