F1 Portuguese GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Stephen Lickorish, Tom Howard, Megan White

Summary

  • FP2 has ended
  • Hamilton led from Verstappen and Bottas
  • The Mercedes driver's quickest time was a 1m19.837
  • The start was delayed by ten minutes as officials repaired a drain cover at the exit of Turn 11
  • Bottas led the time sheet in FP1
Leaderboard
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Bottas, Mercedes
4. Sainz, Ferrari
5. Alonso, Alpine
6. Ocon, Alpine
7. Leclerc, Ferrari
8. Ricciardo, McLaren
9. Stroll, Aston Martin
10. Perez, Red Bull
Status: Stopped
11:21 Action from the Portuguese Grand Prix continues tomorrow Saturday. FP3 is set to begin at midday followed by qualifying at 1500 BST.
11:19 Here is the full FP2 report.  
11:18 Norris ended up in P12 while Russell impressed in P13. Vettel continues to struggle for pace down in P15 for Aston Martin.
11:16 It proved to be a very encouraging session for Alpine. Alonso ended up P5 ahead of team-mate Ocon. Leclerc (Ferrari), Ricciardo (McLaren), Stroll (Aston Martin) and Perez (Red Bull) rounded out the top 10.
11:14 So then Hamilton strikes back in FP2 as he edged Verstappen's Red Bull by 0.143s. Bottas was third ahead of Sainz, the top Ferrari.
11:13 Drivers are now lining up for some practice starts.
11:12 Hamilton's time was 0.2s shy than that of Bottas which topped FP1 earlier today.
11:12 Hamilton tops FP2 courtesy of a 1m19.837s effort.
11:10 Chequered flag for FP2.
11:09 Tsunoda has a little moment but continues on his way.
11:08 There hasn't been much change in the order on the timesheets as teams focus on race runs for the second half of the session.
11:06 Perez is some 0.5s adrift of his team-mate Verstappen at the minute. Perez is P10 at the minute.
11:02 George Russell is showing decent pace again in the Williams. He sits in P13 ahead of Tsunoda, Vettel and Raikkonen.
11:00 There are 10 minutes left in the session.
10:59 As it stands only 0.679s covers the top 10. Its close out there.
10:58 Hamilton not happy with the softs he has on his Mercedes.
10:56 Track Limits are being monitored at Turns 1,4 and 15.
10:55 Hamilton's current benchmark is 0.2s adrift of the best time from FP1.
10:54 Ricciardo appears to have the edge on team-mate Norris at the moment. Lando, a podium finisher last time out at Imola, is down in P12.
10:53 Hamilton heads, Verstappen, Bottas, Sainz, Alonso, Ocon, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Stroll and Perez.
