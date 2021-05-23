Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • Verstappen wins F1 Monaco GP having controlled the race throughout
  • Sainz takes a strong second for Ferrari, as Norris holds off Perez for the final podium spot
  • Disaster in the pits for Bottas as Mercedes was unable to get the wheel off his car and he retires from the race
  • Hamilton doesn't gain any places in the early stages and finishes seventh after poor strategy from Mercedes
  • Drama before the start as polesitter Leclerc fails to make the grid with driveshaft issue

Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Sainz, Ferrari
3. Norris, McLaren
4. Perez, Red Bull
5. Vettel, Aston Martin
6. Gasly, AlphaTauri
7. Hamilton, Mercedes
8. Stroll, Aston Martin
9. Ocon, Alpine
10. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Status: Stopped
11:01 And that's it from us! We'll see you again in two weeks' time for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku - and there, we'll welcome you all back. BYE!
10:59 Here's the report from the Monaco Grand Prix: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-monaco-gp-verstappen-dominates-as-mercedes-struggle-/6514247/
10:56 Planet Sushi, there, getting some good advertising on the start-finish straight. Think Serena Williams was surprised to be roped into that interview too...
10:52
 
10:50 Dear stats fans - is this our youngest ever podium?
10:48 Something for Ferrari to smile about after the Leclerc situation earlier - Sainz with a very assured second place. Leclerc joins in with the celebrations, magnanimously.
10:45 "Max Verstappen, you're a Monaco Grand Prix winner!" says Christian Horner, delighted. He doesn't forget to remind Verstappen he's now the drivers' championship leader.
10:44 Gasly was 1.3s behind Vettel in sixth, with Hamilton only in seventh! Stroll caps off an Aston Martin strategy masterclass with eighth, a full 36s clear of Ocon and Giovinazzi.
10:43 Perez didn't have enough to challenge Norris by the end, and Sebastian Vettel will follow them home in fifth.
10:43 Big podium results for Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris - they follow home in second and third!
10:42 And it was pretty much a slam-dunk - Max Verstappen comes across to win the Monaco Grand Prix, and takes the lead of the drivers' championship!
10:41 It's the final lap of this Monaco Grand Prix.
10:40

Tsunoda has been show the black and white flag for, you guessed it, track limits. It is unlikely to change much unless he can find a way ahead of Latifi late on.
10:38 Perez drops out of range of Norris again - unable to find a way to stay within a second of the McLaren. The gulf between them is slowly growing again.
10:37 Into the final three laps of the Monaco Grand Prix - odds on any late overtakes?
10:36 So Bump Day's coming up later on - who are your picks to make it onto the Indy 500 grid? Will Power, Simona de Silvestro, Sage Karam, Charlie Kimball and RC Enerson are the five contesting the final three spots on the grid.
10:34 Perez is back within a second of Norris having dropped out of DRS for a few laps - but in the turbulent air, he can't get too close.
10:32

Ocon is still keeping Giovinazzi at bay in ninth place, but for how much longer? The Alfa Romeo driver is staring at the Alpine rear wing.
10:32 Boom, there it is - Hamilton posts a 1m12.909s for the fastest lap. Sorry, Yuki.
10:30 Hamilton comes in for a "free" pitstop, taking on soft tyres to try and salvage a fastest lap point.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

23h
4
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

4h
Latest news
Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert to star in an ‘in conversation with’ London show
F1

Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert to star in an ‘in conversation with’ London show

12m
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
F1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

1h
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

2h
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
Latest videos
My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
14m

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
19h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
20h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.