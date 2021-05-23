Verstappen wins F1 Monaco GP having controlled the race throughout

Sainz takes a strong second for Ferrari, as Norris holds off Perez for the final podium spot

Disaster in the pits for Bottas as Mercedes was unable to get the wheel off his car and he retires from the race

Hamilton doesn't gain any places in the early stages and finishes seventh after poor strategy from Mercedes

Drama before the start as polesitter Leclerc fails to make the grid with driveshaft issue