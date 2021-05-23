F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
shares
comments
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
Status: Stopped
11:01 And that's it from us! We'll see you again in two weeks' time for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku - and there, we'll welcome you all back. BYE!
10:59 Here's the report from the Monaco Grand Prix: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-monaco-gp-verstappen-dominates-as-mercedes-struggle-/6514247/
10:56 Planet Sushi, there, getting some good advertising on the start-finish straight. Think Serena Williams was surprised to be roped into that interview too...
10:52
10:50 Dear stats fans - is this our youngest ever podium?
10:48 Something for Ferrari to smile about after the Leclerc situation earlier - Sainz with a very assured second place. Leclerc joins in with the celebrations, magnanimously.
10:45 "Max Verstappen, you're a Monaco Grand Prix winner!" says Christian Horner, delighted. He doesn't forget to remind Verstappen he's now the drivers' championship leader.
10:44 Gasly was 1.3s behind Vettel in sixth, with Hamilton only in seventh! Stroll caps off an Aston Martin strategy masterclass with eighth, a full 36s clear of Ocon and Giovinazzi.
10:43 Perez didn't have enough to challenge Norris by the end, and Sebastian Vettel will follow them home in fifth.
10:43 Big podium results for Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris - they follow home in second and third!
10:42 And it was pretty much a slam-dunk - Max Verstappen comes across to win the Monaco Grand Prix, and takes the lead of the drivers' championship!
10:41 It's the final lap of this Monaco Grand Prix.
10:40
Tsunoda has been show the black and white flag for, you guessed it, track limits. It is unlikely to change much unless he can find a way ahead of Latifi late on.
10:38 Perez drops out of range of Norris again - unable to find a way to stay within a second of the McLaren. The gulf between them is slowly growing again.
10:37 Into the final three laps of the Monaco Grand Prix - odds on any late overtakes?
10:36 So Bump Day's coming up later on - who are your picks to make it onto the Indy 500 grid? Will Power, Simona de Silvestro, Sage Karam, Charlie Kimball and RC Enerson are the five contesting the final three spots on the grid.
10:34 Perez is back within a second of Norris having dropped out of DRS for a few laps - but in the turbulent air, he can't get too close.
10:32
Ocon is still keeping Giovinazzi at bay in ninth place, but for how much longer? The Alfa Romeo driver is staring at the Alpine rear wing.
10:32 Boom, there it is - Hamilton posts a 1m12.909s for the fastest lap. Sorry, Yuki.
10:30 Hamilton comes in for a "free" pitstop, taking on soft tyres to try and salvage a fastest lap point.
Load comments
Trending
May 22, 2021