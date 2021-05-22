F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
By: Megan White, Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge
Status: Stopped
10:17 We've got to tootle off now - we'll see you tomorrow for the race!
10:16
And here is said report - enjoy!
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-monaco-gp-leclerc-claims-monaco-pole-despite-q3-crash/6513358/
10:11 Report coming up shortly, if you want to relive the mania of that hugely engrossing qualifying run.
10:06 So, uh, that was interesting wasn't it? Leclerc gets wall and pole - and he'll hope there's no serious damage to that Ferrari.
10:04 Q3 positions: 1. Leclerc, 2. Verstappen, 3. Bottas, 4. Sainz, 5. Norris, 6. Gasly, 7. Hamilton, 8. Vettel, 9. Perez, 10. Giovinazzi
10:03 Ah, Leclerc touched the inside of the barrier at the chicane, snapped his suspension and that took him on a one-way trip to the wall.
10:01 Leclerc's hit the wall at the Swimming Pool exit, and that gives him pole position!
10:01 Charles Leclerc has dropped it into the barrier!
10:00 We have a red flag!
10:00 Perez gets a lot of traffic on his final lap, and can't really go any further.
09:59 Looks like a lot of drivers playing with their food at the moment, as they charge batteries and prepare tyres for a final push lap.
09:58 Verstappen looked like he was about to have another stab at a lap, but he's decided to use this as preparation.
09:57 Norris has just raised the bar, building a greater gap between himself and Gasly, but remains P5 for now.
09:57 The interval was brief, perhaps in response to the looming threat of dark clouds. No time for a quick ice-cream, then.
09:55 And now begins the return to the pits, as we enter the final chapter.
09:54 Norris now gets up to fifth, displacing Gasly by a tenth.
09:54 Bottas displaces Sainz from third, as Hamilton is only sixth behind Gasly!
09:53 And that's Leclerc on top! A 1m10.346s for the Ferrari driver, as Sainz throws his car up to third.
09:52 It's pretty cool out there and the track surface is very smooth, so some teams are finding a build lap is more to their tastes.
09:51 Bottas gets up to P2, just under a tenth off, as Sainz and Leclerc opt for second prep laps.
May 22, 2021