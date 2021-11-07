Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Mexico City GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb

Summary

  • Verstappen wins the Mexico City Grand Prix
  • Hamilton finishes second with Perez in third
  • Polesitter Bottas finishes in P15 after lap 1 contact and slow pitstop but takes fastest lap
  • Turn 1 chaos on lap 1 - contact between Ricciardo and Bottas, Tsunoda and Schumacher also out after contact from Ocon
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Hamilton, Mercedes
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  5. Leclerc, Ferrari
  6. Sainz, Ferrari
  7. Vettel, Aston Martin
  8. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
  9. Alonso, Alpine
  10. Norris, McLaren
Status: Stopped
16:00 And we're gonna call it there for a night - thanks for joining us, and we'll see you next weekend for the Brazilian GP! Buenas noches.
15:59 Here's the race report from the Mexico City Grand Prix: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-mexican-gp-verstappen-dominates-ahead-of-hamilton-and-perez/6757134/
15:58 Verstappen is lifted up to the podium sat atop his car. Is selfie guy gonna be here this year?
15:53 Perez: "It's unbelievable. Obviously I wanted more, I wanted a 1-2 for the team. But I gave it all my heart."
15:51 Verstappen: "It was all about trying to brake as late as you can [at the start]. I went from third to first, and that just made my race."
15:50 Hamilton: "Sergio did a great job, he kept applying that pressure. But I still really enjoyed the race still."
15:50 "Olé, olé, olé, olé, Checo, Checo," seems to be the song of the weekend. It's not quite Three Lions, but we'll take it.
15:46 "I gave it everything, just didn't have the pace," Hamilton says.
15:45 We're going to get another wild ol' podium now - and everyone in the stadium's going to mad for Perez. "Time for tequila," Perez says - get me one while you're there.
15:43 Gasly completes the day in fourth, ahead of Leclerc and Sainz, with Vettel, Raikkonen, Alonso and Norris completing the scorers.
15:43 Bottas gets the fastest lap of the race to take that point off of Verstappen on the last lap! He did it with a new lap record of 1m17.774s.
15:43 Hamilton hangs onto second, with Perez having to settle for third place.
15:42 But it's easy as you like for Max Verstappen, who wins the Mexican Grand Prix!
15:42 Perez has a go with DRS, sinking his whole battery into it, but Hamilton holds off Perez in the opening part of the track.
15:41 Ferrari has swapped Leclerc and Sainz back around, having figured that time was up to catch Gasly.
15:40 Bottas is pitted again - his fourth stop of the afternoon in all - to take on another set of softs to go for the fastest lap again. It is getting a bit silly now.
15:40 Perez is cutting the gap to Hamilton once again, and the gap is down to 0.9s with two laps to go.
15:39 Bottas, on said soft tyres, has un-lapped himself by passing Verstappen but is now being caught again by the race leader and duly being shown blue flags. It is stalling his hopes for a fastest lap attempt.
15:38 Three to go, and Sainz is closing on Gasly - but won't have enough time to clear the AlphaTauri.
15:35 Mercedes tactics in play: Bottas is pitted to take on the soft tyres to go for the fastest lap of the race. He can't gain the point for fastest lap outside of the top 10, but he can take it away from Verstappen.
