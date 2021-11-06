F1 Mexico City GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
By: Megan White, James Newbold
16:50 That qualifying also sets up tomorrow's race perfectly. What a charge down to the first corner we have in store. Until then we'll bid you a good evening, but remember to check back tomorrow for the main event, with the Mexico City GP starting at 7pm GMT (1pm local time). Buenas noches!
16:45 What an action packed qualifying that was. Here's the full report: https://autosport.com/all/news/f1-mexican-gp-bottas-takes-pole-as-mercedes-stuns-red-bull-in-qualifying/6753268/
16:38 So, a 1-2 in qualifying for Mercedes and for Bottas a 19th career pole position in F1. I don't think many saw that coming.
16:35 Bottas on his pole position: "It was an awesome lap the first lap in Q3, I couldn't match it in the second lap but that first one was probably one of my best laps. It was a joy to drive."
16:34 Hamilton on P2 in qualifying: "Valtteri did an amazing job, he has been driving so well for the team. To lockout the front row is so special. They were six-tenths ahead at one stage but when we got to qualifying we had better pace. I am as shocked as everyone."
16:32 Verstappen on his final Q3 lap: "I wasn't sure what happened with the two guys in front of me, I thought there might be yellow flags so I backed out of it."
TV replays show it was Tsunoda who went off between Turns 10 and 11 initially, which disturbed Perez and he duly did the same. Later on the lap Verstappen locked up at Turn 13 which ended his impressive lap.
16:28 Bottas takes pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix! It is a Mercedes 1-2 in qualifying with Hamilton in second. Verstappen has to settle for third with Perez in fourth.
16:27 Perez runs off track and wrecks his final Q3 lap, while Verstappen locks up coming into the stadium section. That's Red Bull's hopes for pole over!
16:26 Perez gets a tow off a Ferrari ahead of him and in turn gives his Red Bull team-mate Verstappen a tow at the start of this final Q3 lap. It is now or nothing.
16:24 All 10 cars are on the track, with the Mercedes pair right at the back of the queue with Bottas leading Hamilton.
16:23 The rear wing of Verstappen's car is taped up, which would definitely point to a problem with his car that hasn't been revealed by the team. Not much they can do about it now with the final Q3 runs coming up.
16:21 Over team radio Verstappen says the balance still isn't right and his Red Bull is still sliding around. After looking so impressive in practice, this would be a huge turnaround.
16:20 Norris locks up at Turn 1 and goes whizzing over the grass but avoids any further damage.
16:19 ...Bottas is on provisional pole! The Finn puts in a 1m15.875s, with Hamilton slotting into second place 0.145s back. Verstappen is pushed back to third place and Perez is in fourth.
16:18 ...Verstappen goes top early doors with a 1m16.225s, one-tenth up on team-mate Perez. Here come the Mercs...
16:18 First timed laps coming up from Mexico 'slipstream' City...
16:17 It is a stampede to pit exit for all 10 contenders in Q3. The Red Bulls and Ferraris get a bit muddled but they sort themselves out on the main straight. Now it is two by two for all five teams contesting this session. Very neat and tidy.
