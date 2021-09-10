Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and Qualifying

By: James Newbold, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • Hamilton and Verstappen top the times in first practice in F1 Italian GP as early leaders Perez and Ricciardo drop back
  • Monza marks the second trial of new sprint race format, meaning qualifying will take place later today at 5pm BST
  • Kubica is again deputising for Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo after Finn's positive COVID-19 test
Leaderboard
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Bottas, Mercedes
4. Stroll, Aston Martin
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Vettel, Aston Martin
7. Sainz, Ferrari
8. Alonso, Alpine
9. Ricciardo, McLaren
10. Perez, Red Bull
09:35 Defending Monza winner Gasly was fifth, just ahead of three-time Italian GP victor Vettel (2008, 2011, 2013) for Aston Martin.
09:34 Bottas ended up third, with Stroll the best of the rest in fourth after Leclerc had his best lap deleted.
09:33 Hamilton set his benchmark 1m20.926s on mediums, while Verstappen went 0.4s slower on the soft.
09:32 So at the end of FP1, it's the usual suspects Hamilton and Verstappen at the head of the charts - although curiously using different tyre compounds to do so.
09:31 Ocon does improve on his final lap, but ultimately stays P15.
09:30 The checkered flag is now out, but a few drivers appear on course to improve.
09:29 Leclerc's time doesn't stand though. After a Zandvoort weekend where track limits violations were refreshingly absent, we're getting an abundance of them today.
09:28 Leclerc and Sainz are trying the softs for Ferrari and move up the order, the 2019 Monza winner taking P6 behind Stroll and Gasly, while Sainz is behind Vettel in P8 after taking a nasty ride over the kerbs exiting the Ascari chicane.
09:26 Alas that McLaren invasion of the top five is short lived as both Norris and Ricciardo lose their times for track limits at Parabolica. Tedious.
09:25 The McLarens were rapid last year at Monza and with the addition of Mercedes power, the papaya cars look to be strong here again. Norris now goes second with the medium tyre, while Riccardo moves up to fifth behind Bottas.
09:24 It's a 1m21.676s for Stroll, who remember had a decent shot of winning this race last year with only the soon-to-be-penalised Hamilton ahead of him following the restart - but he blew the braking zone for Turn 1 and dropped back.
09:22 Medium-shod Alonso inches to the head of the best-of-the-rest pack on a 1m21.926s, but a flurry of soft tyre times immediately knock him back to P7. Stroll is now P4, ahead of Gasly, Vettel and Alonso.
09:21 Having been right at the sharp end for most of the session, Perez has fallen back to P6 and is over a second down on Hamilton. In fact, between Ricciardo in fourth and Stroll in P15 there's less than a second.
09:18 We've still yet to see what the Mercedes have got to offer on the soft tyres. For now, Hamilton and Bottas are continuing to pound around on the medium.
09:16 Russell sets a new PB but his 1m23.230s is only enough for P15. He appeared to be somewhat baulked by Hamilton on the approach to Ascari, but pressed on regardless.
09:15 Hamilton now retakes top spot with a 1m20.926s - still on medium tyres, intriguingly. Just 15 minutes of FP1 to go.
09:14 Leclerc has had a second lap struck off for track limits at Parabolica - Alonso joining him on the naughty step with two deleted in succession.
09:13 But no sooner have we finished typing than Verstappen usurps the Finn on his soft rubber, the Red Bull championship leader setting a 1m21.378s.
09:12 Perez improves, but only manages a 1m22.039s to slot him ahead of Norris. Instead, the first man into the 1m21s bracket is Bottas - who had been having a quiet session up to that point and had slipped down to P16. He rectifies that by going P1 with a 1m21.451s on the medium tyres.
