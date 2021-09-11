Tickets Subscribe
F1 Italian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP2 and Sprint

By: Stephen Lickorish, Megan White

Summary

  • FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix has ended
  • Hamilton led from Bottas and Verstappen
  • Sainz has major crash at Ascari, causing a red flag
  • Sprint qualifying takes place at 15:30 BST
Leaderboard
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Bottas, Mercedes
  3. Verstappen, Red Bull
  4. Perez, Red Bull
  5. Ocon, Alpine
  6. Kubica, Alfa Romeo
  7. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
  8. Alonso, Alpine
  9. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  10. Norris, McLaren
Status: Live
07:13 That's it from us for the time being, but do join us again just after 3pm BST as we will bring you all the build-up to F1's second-ever sprint race. Bye for now.
07:12 Here's our complete rundown of that session, with the Mercedes drivers once again outperforming Red Bull around Monza: 
07:11 That's practice all done and dusted for Monza, and now we have the sprint race to look forward to. Last time out there was one at Silverstone, there was a brief, but frantic, battle between Hamilton and Verstappen. Will we get more of the same this time around?
07:04

And the rest of the order, including Sainz's crashed Ferrari at the very bottom:

11. Leclerc
12. Ricciardo
13. Latifi
14. Russell
15. Tsunoda
16. Mazepin
17. Stroll
18. Vettel
19. Schumacher
20. Sainz
07:03

For what it's worth, here's the top 10 from FP2:

1. Hamilton
2. Bottas
3. Verstappen
4. Perez
5. Ocon
6. Kubica
7. Giovinazzi
8. Alonso
9. Gasly
10. Norris
07:02 So, what have we learned in that session? Not very much - besides Ferrari having a busy few hours ahead as it works to ready Sainz's car for the sprint race in three and a half hours' time.
07:00 And that's it, the chequered flag is now out.
07:00 Meanwhile, Hamilton is another driver to get the Roggia chicane wrong as he goes all the way round the middle of the corner.
06:59 There is a late improvement! And it's from Verstappen as he stays third but closes to within four tenths of pacesetter Hamilton, using the medium tyres.
06:56 We've now got less than five minutes of this disjointed session remaining. Time for a few more quick laps.
06:55 "I need to stop," says Leclerc, adding he can't explain why on the radio. Not sure what's up with the other Ferrari driver.
06:53 The Aston Martins aren't looking particularly fast in this session - even Mazepin is currently faster than the green cars, not that we know what fuel loads etc they're using.
06:49 After completing that lap, Leclerc then tucks in behind Hamilton through Curva Grande before getting ahead into the Roggia chicane.
06:48 Leclerc was joining his crashed team-mate Sainz at the very bottom of the leaderboard but has now improved up to 10th on the medium compound.
06:47 Hamilton now goes half a second quicker than Verstappen on the soft tyres with a 1m23.246s, as Bottas goes two tenths slower than his Mercedes team-mate.
06:46 "In terms of de-rates, the car is doing what it wants," reports Vettel - sounds like he's not sure when the Aston Martin is slowing to harvest energy.
06:45 Kubica now joins his Alfa team-mate Giovinazzi at the sharp end of the timesheets, going two tenths quicker to take fourth spot.
06:44 But now Ocon goes quicker, the Alpine instead taking third behind the two Red Bulls.
06:44 Giovinazzi and Latifi are the first notable improvers and go third and fourth after that pause in proceedings.
06:43 "Carlos has been preliminary cleared but they will do another check in an hour," Ferrari informs race director Michael Masi.
