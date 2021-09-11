F1 Italian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP2 and Sprint
By: Stephen Lickorish, Megan White
Summary
| Summary
| Leaderboard
Status: Live
07:13 That's it from us for the time being, but do join us again just after 3pm BST as we will bring you all the build-up to F1's second-ever sprint race. Bye for now.
07:12 Here's our complete rundown of that session, with the Mercedes drivers once again outperforming Red Bull around Monza:
07:11 That's practice all done and dusted for Monza, and now we have the sprint race to look forward to. Last time out there was one at Silverstone, there was a brief, but frantic, battle between Hamilton and Verstappen. Will we get more of the same this time around?
07:04
11. Leclerc
And the rest of the order, including Sainz's crashed Ferrari at the very bottom:
11. Leclerc
12. Ricciardo
13. Latifi
14. Russell
15. Tsunoda
16. Mazepin
17. Stroll
18. Vettel
19. Schumacher
20. Sainz
07:03
1. Hamilton
For what it's worth, here's the top 10 from FP2:
1. Hamilton
2. Bottas
3. Verstappen
4. Perez
5. Ocon
6. Kubica
7. Giovinazzi
8. Alonso
9. Gasly
10. Norris
07:02 So, what have we learned in that session? Not very much - besides Ferrari having a busy few hours ahead as it works to ready Sainz's car for the sprint race in three and a half hours' time.
07:00 And that's it, the chequered flag is now out.
07:00 Meanwhile, Hamilton is another driver to get the Roggia chicane wrong as he goes all the way round the middle of the corner.
06:59 There is a late improvement! And it's from Verstappen as he stays third but closes to within four tenths of pacesetter Hamilton, using the medium tyres.
06:56 We've now got less than five minutes of this disjointed session remaining. Time for a few more quick laps.
06:55 "I need to stop," says Leclerc, adding he can't explain why on the radio. Not sure what's up with the other Ferrari driver.
06:53 The Aston Martins aren't looking particularly fast in this session - even Mazepin is currently faster than the green cars, not that we know what fuel loads etc they're using.
06:49 After completing that lap, Leclerc then tucks in behind Hamilton through Curva Grande before getting ahead into the Roggia chicane.
06:48 Leclerc was joining his crashed team-mate Sainz at the very bottom of the leaderboard but has now improved up to 10th on the medium compound.
06:47 Hamilton now goes half a second quicker than Verstappen on the soft tyres with a 1m23.246s, as Bottas goes two tenths slower than his Mercedes team-mate.
06:46 "In terms of de-rates, the car is doing what it wants," reports Vettel - sounds like he's not sure when the Aston Martin is slowing to harvest energy.
06:45 Kubica now joins his Alfa team-mate Giovinazzi at the sharp end of the timesheets, going two tenths quicker to take fourth spot.
06:44 But now Ocon goes quicker, the Alpine instead taking third behind the two Red Bulls.
06:44 Giovinazzi and Latifi are the first notable improvers and go third and fourth after that pause in proceedings.
06:43 "Carlos has been preliminary cleared but they will do another check in an hour," Ferrari informs race director Michael Masi.
