Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Tom Howard

Summary

Summary
  • FP1 is underway at the Hungaroring in dry conditions
Leaderboard
Status: Live
05:34 Bottas explains the brake pedal is "terribly soft" - so Mercedes might have to get the brake bleed kit out.
05:34 That's immediately beaten by Daniel Ricciardo in the McLaren, who sets a 1m21.317s, before Gasly and Bottas get into the 1m20s.
05:33 The Polish driver sets our first time of the day, a 1m25.259s.
05:32 Robert Kubica is driving the other Alfa Romeo in place of Kimi Raikkonen for this session, as part of his reserve driver obligations.
05:31 Ocon and Giovinazzi were first to hit the road, followed by Mazepin.
05:30 FP1 for the Hungarian Grand Prix is now underway.
05:29 Contrary to popular belief, the Danube isn't actually blue - but it splits the two sides: Buda and Pest. And that's how the city got the name of Pest-Buda, er, sorry, Budapest.
05:27 I once attempted to visit the Franz Liszt museum in Budapest, but unfortunately I wasn't able to find it. It was quite sad; I felt very Lisztless after that...
05:25 Let's get some Budapest facts out before we get underway - did you know that no buildings within the city are permitted to be taller than St. Stephen's Basilica?
05:21 Good morning everyone! In just 10 minutes' time, FP1 at the Hungaroring will be up and running.
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection

13 h
2
Formula 1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

26 min
3
Formula 1

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

1 h
4
Formula 1

2021 F1 Hungarian GP session timings and how to watch

2 d
5
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty

19 h
Latest news
F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
F1

F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2

12m
Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters
F1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

26m
Russell "confident" decision on 2022 F1 seat will be made in summer break
F1

Russell "confident" decision on 2022 F1 seat will be made in summer break

56m
Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on pace
F1

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on pace

1 h
Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary
F1

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

1 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.