F1 Hungarian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Tom Howard
|Leaderboard
Status: Live
05:34 Bottas explains the brake pedal is "terribly soft" - so Mercedes might have to get the brake bleed kit out.
05:34 That's immediately beaten by Daniel Ricciardo in the McLaren, who sets a 1m21.317s, before Gasly and Bottas get into the 1m20s.
05:33 The Polish driver sets our first time of the day, a 1m25.259s.
05:32 Robert Kubica is driving the other Alfa Romeo in place of Kimi Raikkonen for this session, as part of his reserve driver obligations.
05:31 Ocon and Giovinazzi were first to hit the road, followed by Mazepin.
05:30 FP1 for the Hungarian Grand Prix is now underway.
05:29 Contrary to popular belief, the Danube isn't actually blue - but it splits the two sides: Buda and Pest. And that's how the city got the name of Pest-Buda, er, sorry, Budapest.
05:27 I once attempted to visit the Franz Liszt museum in Budapest, but unfortunately I wasn't able to find it. It was quite sad; I felt very Lisztless after that...
05:25 Let's get some Budapest facts out before we get underway - did you know that no buildings within the city are permitted to be taller than St. Stephen's Basilica?
05:21 Good morning everyone! In just 10 minutes' time, FP1 at the Hungaroring will be up and running.
