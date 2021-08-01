Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Tom Howard, Megan White

Summary

Summary:
  • The Hungarian Grand Prix is underway 
  • Lewis Hamilton starts on pole ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen
Leaderboard:
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Ocon, Alpine
  3. Vettel, Aston Martin
  4. Sainz, Ferrari
  5. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  6. Latifi, Williams
  7. Alonso, Alpine
  8. Russell, Williams
  9. Verstappen, Red Bull
  10. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
Status: Live
09:05 Hamilton gets away well, Bottas gets an awful start - and it's skittles at Turn 1! Norris got hit by Bottas, and he collected Verstappen into Turn 1!
09:03 And the Hungarian Grand Prix is go!
09:03 Giovinazzi has come into the pits. He was due to start from 14th.
09:02 "It is inters", Hamilton concedes, as the cars return to the grid.
09:00 The formation lap, meanwhile, has begun.
09:00 Hamilton suspects it might not be intermediate weather, saying he hopes that more rain appears shortly.
08:58 A full field of intermediate tyres - so that means all meticulously-curated tyre strategies go out of the window.
08:56 No DRS for the start of the race, owing to the dampness of the track.
08:52 Giovinazzi's engineer says that the rain should remain at the same level for the time being - with possible small pockets of greater intensity.
08:50 There's a flurry of work going on with Sainz's Ferrari, it seems there's some kind of issue with brakes that they're trying to rectify.
08:47
 
08:45 The clouds over the circuit look incredibly ominous - I'll stop carping on about weather, because we know what Formula 1 is like...
08:41

Read Also:
08:40 The gazebos and umbrellas are out here, but the rain isn't hugely heavy at the moment. Maybe it'll pick up.
08:39 Just about 20 minutes until the race begins, and we've got a big chance of a wet start to the race. The teams are currently deciding what the best tyre to start on will be.
08:37 Hello everyone - and welcome to Autosport's Live coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix!
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

19 h
2
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

15 h
3
Formula 1

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

17 h
4
National

Fundraising page launched after marshal death at Brands Hatch

2 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

3 h
Latest news
F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - Race
F1

F1 Hungarian GP Live commentary and updates - Race

27m
Wolff: Hungary pace consolidates Mercedes’ Silverstone F1 upgrades
F1

Wolff: Hungary pace consolidates Mercedes’ Silverstone F1 upgrades

1 h
Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of F1 2021 season
F1

Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of F1 2021 season

1 h
Alonso: Potential Hungary F1 Turn 1 ‘trouble’ requires clever start
F1

Alonso: Potential Hungary F1 Turn 1 ‘trouble’ requires clever start

1 h
Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks
F1

Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks

2 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.