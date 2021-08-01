F1 Hungarian GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Tom Howard, Megan White
09:05 Hamilton gets away well, Bottas gets an awful start - and it's skittles at Turn 1! Norris got hit by Bottas, and he collected Verstappen into Turn 1!
09:03 And the Hungarian Grand Prix is go!
09:03 Giovinazzi has come into the pits. He was due to start from 14th.
09:02 "It is inters", Hamilton concedes, as the cars return to the grid.
09:00 The formation lap, meanwhile, has begun.
09:00 Hamilton suspects it might not be intermediate weather, saying he hopes that more rain appears shortly.
08:58 A full field of intermediate tyres - so that means all meticulously-curated tyre strategies go out of the window.
08:56 No DRS for the start of the race, owing to the dampness of the track.
08:52 Giovinazzi's engineer says that the rain should remain at the same level for the time being - with possible small pockets of greater intensity.
08:50 There's a flurry of work going on with Sainz's Ferrari, it seems there's some kind of issue with brakes that they're trying to rectify.
08:45 The clouds over the circuit look incredibly ominous - I'll stop carping on about weather, because we know what Formula 1 is like...
08:40 The gazebos and umbrellas are out here, but the rain isn't hugely heavy at the moment. Maybe it'll pick up.
08:39 Just about 20 minutes until the race begins, and we've got a big chance of a wet start to the race. The teams are currently deciding what the best tyre to start on will be.
08:37 Hello everyone - and welcome to Autosport's Live coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix!
