F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
By: James Newbold, Haydn Cobb
06:23 Tsunoda meanwhile has run wide at Turn 12 and got a load of muck on his tyres, which prompts a visit to the pits.
06:22 Leclerc's first time puts him fourth, on a 1m33.736. Meanwhile Sainz and Norris both have times deleted for abuse of track limits at Turn 6.
06:21 Mazepin has a spin in the Haas at Turn 2, in a near carbon-copy of what Carlos Sainz Jr did yesterday. No harm done, but his tyres will be wrecked from going over the ultra-abrasive red Tarmac run-off.
06:19 Ricciardo slots into second with a 1m33.592s, as both Ferraris, Vettel and Norris also head out. Mercedes keeping Hamilton and Bottas home for the time being, along with Verstappen, Gasly and Stroll.
06:18 Now Ocon's time is lowered further by his team-mate Alonso, who clocks a 1m33.206s.
06:18 Perez briefly goes quickest on a 1m33.775s, but is pipped by Ocon with a 1m33.707s, while Raikkonen goes third ahead of Russell and Latifi.
06:15 Several more cars emerge now, including Baku winner Perez, 2005 French GP winner Alonso, the Williams of Russell and Latifi and Ricciardo's McLaren - everybody using soft tyres.
06:15 Mazepin posts the session's first timed lap, a 1m34.966s, which is quicker than Schumacher's first effort of 1m35.296s. It's a Haas 1-2 - for the time being.
06:14 Now a few more drivers come out to play. Here's Esteban Ocon in the Alpine, fresh from signing a new deal with the team that goes through to 2024, and 2007 French GP winner Kimi Raikkonen - whose future is rather less certain. Both are on soft tyres.
06:12 He's followed out of the pits by team-mate Mick Schumacher. If you missed it, on the final lap in Baku Mazepin lost charge in his battery and moved to block Schumacher as he drafted up behind - drawing ire from the German. Mazepin though was non-plussed on Thursday, saying he cannot "expect to have it too easy". Here's the full story: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/mazepin-schumacher-cant-expect-to-have-it-too-easy-after-baku-move-anger/6578291/
06:10 Ten minutes of FP3 complete and we at last have our first car out on track. It's the Haas of Nikita Mazepin, who has a set of soft tyres to try out.
06:09 If we're to insist on awarding a point to the driver who sets fastest lap (normally a conciliatory gesture to the lowest-placed driver from the top two teams), then why not award one to the driver who comes out of the pits first for each practice session?
06:07
06:07 Antonio Giovinazzi is putting his helmet on at least. A signal of intent that we may see some track action soon.
06:05 Looks like nobody is in any hurry to do more laps of the Circuit Paul Ricard today. So why not catch up on the action from a thrilling F3 race earlier that was decided with a pass for the win the final lap? Here's Megan White's report: https://www.autosport.com/fia-f3/news/france-f3-smolyar-takes-dramatic-last-lap-win-from-martins/6584901/
06:04 We wonder if Jonathan Wheatley did manage to secure the return of the front wing part that was ripped from Verstappen's Red Bull by the Turn 2 kerbs yesterday. His radio message to race director Michael Masi reminded me of being the little kid on the playground. "Excuse me, can I have my ball back please?"
06:03
06:01 No immediate takers for the time being though, everybody remaining in their garages for the first minute or so of the session.
06:00 Here we go then, FP3 is underway.
05:59 For those of you wondering, with Alex Albon on DTM duty at Monza this weekend, and both Sebastien Buemi and Jake Dennis competing in Formula E at Puebla, Red Bull has Estonian F2 whizz Juri Vips on reserve duties this weekend.
Jun 4, 2021