F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying

By: James Newbold, Haydn Cobb

Summary

  • Alonso leads early FP3 times in slow start to final practice at Circuit Paul Ricard
  • Mazepin spins at Turn 2 for Haas
  • Red Bull's Verstappen fastest on Friday from Mercedes pair Bottas and Hamilton

1. Alonso, Alpine
2. Ricciardo, McLaren
3. Ocon, Alpine
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Perez, Red Bull
6. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
7. Russell, Williams
8. Schumacher, Haas
9. Latifi, Williams
10. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
06:23 Tsunoda meanwhile has run wide at Turn 12 and got a load of muck on his tyres, which prompts a visit to the pits.
06:22 Leclerc's first time puts him fourth, on a 1m33.736. Meanwhile Sainz and Norris both have times deleted for abuse of track limits at Turn 6.
06:21 Mazepin has a spin in the Haas at Turn 2, in a near carbon-copy of what Carlos Sainz Jr did yesterday. No harm done, but his tyres will be wrecked from going over the ultra-abrasive red Tarmac run-off.
06:19 Ricciardo slots into second with a 1m33.592s, as both Ferraris, Vettel and Norris also head out. Mercedes keeping Hamilton and Bottas home for the time being, along with Verstappen, Gasly and Stroll.
06:18 Now Ocon's time is lowered further by his team-mate Alonso, who clocks a 1m33.206s.
06:18 Perez briefly goes quickest on a 1m33.775s, but is pipped by Ocon with a 1m33.707s, while Raikkonen goes third ahead of Russell and Latifi.
06:15 Several more cars emerge now, including Baku winner Perez, 2005 French GP winner Alonso, the Williams of Russell and Latifi and Ricciardo's McLaren - everybody using soft tyres.
06:15 Mazepin posts the session's first timed lap, a 1m34.966s, which is quicker than Schumacher's first effort of 1m35.296s. It's a Haas 1-2 - for the time being.
06:14 Now a few more drivers come out to play. Here's Esteban Ocon in the Alpine, fresh from signing a new deal with the team that goes through to 2024, and 2007 French GP winner Kimi Raikkonen - whose future is rather less certain. Both are on soft tyres.
06:12 He's followed out of the pits by team-mate Mick Schumacher. If you missed it, on the final lap in Baku Mazepin lost charge in his battery and moved to block Schumacher as he drafted up behind - drawing ire from the German. Mazepin though was non-plussed on Thursday, saying he cannot "expect to have it too easy". Here's the full story: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/mazepin-schumacher-cant-expect-to-have-it-too-easy-after-baku-move-anger/6578291/
06:10 Ten minutes of FP3 complete and we at last have our first car out on track. It's the Haas of Nikita Mazepin, who has a set of soft tyres to try out.
06:09 If we're to insist on awarding a point to the driver who sets fastest lap (normally a conciliatory gesture to the lowest-placed driver from the top two teams), then why not award one to the driver who comes out of the pits first for each practice session?
06:07 Antonio Giovinazzi is putting his helmet on at least. A signal of intent that we may see some track action soon.
06:05 Looks like nobody is in any hurry to do more laps of the Circuit Paul Ricard today. So why not catch up on the action from a thrilling F3 race earlier that was decided with a pass for the win the final lap? Here's Megan White's report: https://www.autosport.com/fia-f3/news/france-f3-smolyar-takes-dramatic-last-lap-win-from-martins/6584901/
06:04 We wonder if Jonathan Wheatley did manage to secure the return of the front wing part that was ripped from Verstappen's Red Bull by the Turn 2 kerbs yesterday. His radio message to race director Michael Masi reminded me of being the little kid on the playground. "Excuse me, can I have my ball back please?"
06:01 No immediate takers for the time being though, everybody remaining in their garages for the first minute or so of the session.
06:00 Here we go then, FP3 is underway.
05:59 For those of you wondering, with Alex Albon on DTM duty at Monza this weekend, and both Sebastien Buemi and Jake Dennis competing in Formula E at Puebla, Red Bull has Estonian F2 whizz Juri Vips on reserve duties this weekend.
