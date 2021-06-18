Tickets Subscribe
F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

By: Tom Howard, James Newbold

Summary

  • French GP practice gets underway as F1 returns to Paul Ricard after a year's absence due to COVID-19.
Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Hamilton, Mercedes
3. Sainz, Ferrari
4. Norris, McLaren
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Perez, Red Bull
7. Ricciardo, McLaren
8. Leclerc, Ferrari
9. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
10. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Status: Live
05:41 Verstappen now smashes Sainz's effort by 1.2s. The championship leader pumps in a 1m34.139s.
05:41 Carlos Sainz to the top now with a 1m35.242s. The Ferrari man pips McLaren's Lando Norris.
05:40 Kimi Raikkonen is the next driver to run wide over the razor sharp kerbs in his Alfa Romeo.
05:38 Verstappen is currently fastest with a 1m35.639s set on the hard tyres.
05:37 Replays show that Bottas ran over the exit kerbs which has damaged the front wing.
05:37 Bottas back to the pits with front wing damage on the Mercedes after an off at Turn 2.
05:36 Plenty of flow-vis paint on the front of Max Verstappen's front wing. Red Bull clearly having a look at something on the front of the car.
05:34 Tsunoda has had a moment at the final corner but gets going again.
05:33 Some interesting aero rakes on the front wings on Vettel's Aston Martin.
05:32 Schumacher has gone off the road at Turn 3 in the Haas. He gets going again after nudging the barriers.
05:31 Nice tribute on the McLaren cars to the late Mansour Ojjeh who sadly passed away earlier this month.
05:30 FP1 is underway!
05:27 As ever today's FP1 session is 60 minutes in length.
05:25 Just five minutes away from FP1 now.
05:24 A nice little F1 Fast Fact for you. Mercedes, Porsche, Brabham and Renault teams all scored their first F1 world championship wins in France. Dan Gurney scored Porsche's victory at the 1962 French GP at Rouen. 
05:21 F1 is back in France for the first since 2019 as Covid-19 saw last year's French Grand Prix cancelled.
05:19 Conditions bright and sunny at Paul Ricard this morning as we get ready for the first F1 track action of the weekend.
05:17 Welcome to live updates from FP1 at the Formula 1 French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard.
F1

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity

7m
F1

F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

25m
F1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

47m
F1

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

1h
F1

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal

1h
