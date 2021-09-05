F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
09:57 Kubica finally makes his first pitstop, swapping his mediums for hards on lap 41. The Pole, replacing Raikkonen who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, comes out in P18.
09:56 Hamilton logged a 1m13.292s last time out as the Mercedes driver tries to close the gap on Verstappen - which is 3s as it stands.
09:55 "Why did you put me with these guys?" Hamilton asks. Nonetheless, he's cleared the traffic, and now has a tyre advantage on the leader.
09:54 Hamilton gets dumped into a bunch of traffic, giving Verstappen free license to pit. Hard tyres for the Red Bull.
09:53 Hamilton, however, responds and comes in for pitstop number two for fresh mediums. That's somewhat early, given we've just passed half-distance.
09:52 "Everything we've got for the next four-five laps," Verstappen is told. Perhaps Red Bull is trying to evade an early Merc stop.
09:51 Verstappen's now opened up the lead once more, adding 0.5s to the gap on the previous lap.
09:51 Vettel suffers a half-spin all on his own at the bowl Turn 3, with Bottas having to slam on the anchors to avoid the sideways Aston Martin. Thankfully both avoid any further danger aside from losing a chunk of time.
09:50 Giovinazzi has pitted again as he has picked up a puncture - meaning he has dropped down to P18. Disaster for Alfa Romeo as the Italian had been fighting for a points finish this afternoon.
09:48 Leclerc makes his stop, rejoining in fifth behind Gasly - so the status quo returns to the top six.
09:47 On lap 35 Alonso pits and returns to the action in P9, still ahead of his Alpine team-mate Ocon.
09:46 "We don't need to kill the tyres but we need to close this window," Bottas is told, as Mercedes tries to deny Verstappen an auxiliary stop.
09:45 Russell has been given a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pitlane. That'll wreck his hopes of fighting for points.
09:45 A lap later Ocon and Tsunoda pit. Ocon comes out in P10 ahead of Ricciardo, with Tsunoda now P17 behind both Aston Martins.
09:45 Hard tyres for Sainz too, suggesting Ferrari's going for the one-stop.
09:44 Sainz now pits too, and will rejoin behind Alonso in seventh place.
09:44 Bottas finally pits, having played his part in the production.
09:43 At the end of lap 30 Ricciardo is the next to pit, coming back out in P12, but more importantly ahead of those behind him who had already pitted.
09:43 "That's mega, let's go", Verstappen's engineer says. Can't argue with that.
09:42 Bottas also lets Hamilton through, allowing the lead battle to resume.
