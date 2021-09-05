Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard

Summary

  • The Dutch GP begins at 1400 BST (1500 local time)
  • Verstappen starts on pole from Hamilton
  • Perez and Latifi to start from pitlane
  • Verstappen leads Hamilton and Bottas from the start.
  • Ricciardo dropping oil from his McLaren. Team says no issue with car.
  • Hamilton blinks first, pits on lap 19, Verstappen covers the stop and emerges ahead of the Brit. Bottas leads on a one stop.
  • Verstappen passes Bottas to retake the lead Hamilton P2 on lap 31/72
  • Hamilton makes second stop for mediums, Verstappen covers the stop again but switches to hards. Verstappen leads Hamilton.

Leaderboard

  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Hamilton. Mercedes
  3. Bottas, Mercedes
  4. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  5. Leclerc, Ferrari 
  6. Sainz, Ferrari 
  7. Norris, McLaren
  8. Perez, Red Bull
  9. Alonso, Alpine
  10. Ocon, Alpine
Status: Live
09:57 Kubica finally makes his first pitstop, swapping his mediums for hards on lap 41. The Pole, replacing Raikkonen who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, comes out in P18.
09:56 Hamilton logged a 1m13.292s last time out as the Mercedes driver tries to close the gap on Verstappen - which is 3s as it stands.
09:55 "Why did you put me with these guys?" Hamilton asks. Nonetheless, he's cleared the traffic, and now has a tyre advantage on the leader.
09:54 Hamilton gets dumped into a bunch of traffic, giving Verstappen free license to pit. Hard tyres for the Red Bull.
09:53 Hamilton, however, responds and comes in for pitstop number two for fresh mediums. That's somewhat early, given we've just passed half-distance.
09:52 "Everything we've got for the next four-five laps," Verstappen is told. Perhaps Red Bull is trying to evade an early Merc stop.
09:51 Verstappen's now opened up the lead once more, adding 0.5s to the gap on the previous lap.
09:51 Vettel suffers a half-spin all on his own at the bowl Turn 3, with Bottas having to slam on the anchors to avoid the sideways Aston Martin. Thankfully both avoid any further danger aside from losing a chunk of time.
09:50 Giovinazzi has pitted again as he has picked up a puncture - meaning he has dropped down to P18. Disaster for Alfa Romeo as the Italian had been fighting for a points finish this afternoon.
09:48 Leclerc makes his stop, rejoining in fifth behind Gasly - so the status quo returns to the top six.
09:47 On lap 35 Alonso pits and returns to the action in P9, still ahead of his Alpine team-mate Ocon.
09:46 "We don't need to kill the tyres but we need to close this window," Bottas is told, as Mercedes tries to deny Verstappen an auxiliary stop.
09:45 Russell has been given a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pitlane. That'll wreck his hopes of fighting for points.
09:45 A lap later Ocon and Tsunoda pit. Ocon comes out in P10 ahead of Ricciardo, with Tsunoda now P17 behind both Aston Martins.
09:45 Hard tyres for Sainz too, suggesting Ferrari's going for the one-stop.
09:44 Sainz now pits too, and will rejoin behind Alonso in seventh place.
09:44 Bottas finally pits, having played his part in the production.
09:43 At the end of lap 30 Ricciardo is the next to pit, coming back out in P12, but more importantly ahead of those behind him who had already pitted.
09:43 "That's mega, let's go", Verstappen's engineer says. Can't argue with that.
09:42 Bottas also lets Hamilton through, allowing the lead battle to resume.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen

3 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes facing ‘odd’ struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort

3 h
3
MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

1 d
4
Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

5 h
5
Formula 1

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained

3 m
Latest news
F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - Race
F1

F1 Dutch GP Live commentary and updates - Race

1 h
Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out
F1

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out

2 h
Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts
F1

Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts

2 h
Mercedes facing ‘odd’ struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort
F1

Mercedes facing ‘odd’ struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort

3 h
Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen
F1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID-19 when Alfa called to replace Raikkonen

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.