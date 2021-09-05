The Dutch GP begins at 1400 BST (1500 local time)

Verstappen starts on pole from Hamilton

Perez and Latifi to start from pitlane

Verstappen leads Hamilton and Bottas from the start.

Ricciardo dropping oil from his McLaren. Team says no issue with car.

Hamilton blinks first, pits on lap 19, Verstappen covers the stop and emerges ahead of the Brit. Bottas leads on a one stop.

Verstappen passes Bottas to retake the lead Hamilton P2 on lap 31/72

Hamilton makes second stop for mediums, Verstappen covers the stop again but switches to hards. Verstappen leads Hamilton.