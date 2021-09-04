F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying
By: James Newbold, Stefan Mackley
Summary
| Leaderboard
1. Alonso, Alpine
2. Leclerc, Ferrari
3. Norris, McLaren
4. Sainz, Ferrari
5. Hamilton, Mercedes
6. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
7. Perez, Red Bull
8. Gasly, AlphaTauri
9. Ocon, Alpine
10. Ricciardo, McLaren
Status: Live
06:19 Vettel meanwhile has come to grief in Turn 10 - a big snap of of mid-corner oversteer and there's the gravel waiting to greet him. After a bit of rallycrossing, the newly-qualified fireman scrambles back onto the track.
06:17 Times are dropping by the second now - Alonso retakes top spot on a 1m11.705s, 0.063s ahead of Leclerc. Norris is now third, Sainz fourth and Hamilton down to fifth - with Giovinazzi moving up to sixth.
06:16 Gasly now takes third with his first effort on the mediums, a 1m12.030s, but is then shunted down to fourth as FP2 pace-setter Leclerc goes top on a 1m11.768s.
06:15 Alonso's hold on top spot is brief though, as Hamilton now retakes P1 (are we back in 2007?) on a 1m11.964s, again on the soft tyres. He's got plenty of them to use up after all the lost running yesterday.
06:14 Giovinazzi meanwhile slots into fifth on a 1m12.658s, just 0.020s behind Ricciardo.
06:13 Alonso is now out on the medium and sets the best lap so far - including the fastest first and final sectors - with a 1m11.996s.
06:12 Ricciardo is clearly trying hard - he has a big right-front lock-up into Turn 1 as he scrubs off speed at the end of the pit straight.
06:11 Norris is also running the mediums early doors, and his first effort on the yellow-walled tyres is quicker than team-mate Ricciardo's. It's a 1m12.134s for the Brit, who slots into second.
06:10 Meanwhile, we understand that Verstappen has escaped sanction for passing under yellows in practice yesterday. The sigh of relief from the massed spectators could be heard all the way in Harwich I expect.
06:08 Ricciardo's first effort on mediums puts him second, a 1m12.638s for the McLaren driver. That's 0.628s behind Hamilton's soft-tyre effort that currently stands as the session's benchmark.
06:07 Kubica's best effort so far is a 1m15.217s as he feels his way up towards the pace in a car he's not totally familiar with. It will be a struggle for him to escape Q1 regardless given Alfa's form so far this year, but the 2008 Canadian GP winner will hope to at least be qualifying ahead of the rookies in the Haas.
06:05 Replays showed that Hamilton just dipped his left-hand front wheel into the gravel on the inside of the Turn 12 hairpin, scattering stones across the road.
06:05 Sure enough, that's immediately eclipsed on the first soft tyre run today from Hamilton - who is making up for lost time today after managing only three laps before stopping out on track in FP2 yesterday. It's a 1m12.010s for the Mercedes charger.
06:04 Mick Schumacher has set the best time so far, a 1m14.099s in his Haas. Don't expect that to last though.
06:03 Kubica's unexpected F1 return is the latest unforeseen event in a tumultuous few weeks for the Pole. He was one lap away from winning the LMP2 class at the Le Mans 24 Hours in the WRT ORECA-Gibson 07 he shared with Louis Deletraz and Yifei Ye when they were denied by a broken throttle sensor. Worse still, happening on the last lap meant they were not classified, a la Toyota in 2016.
06:01 Kubica is immediately out on the red-walled soft tyres, while Mazepin - who was left a bit red-faced yesterday by bringing out the red flags with an FP2 spin at Turn 11 - follows on the mediums.
06:00 Away we go then, FP3 has begun.
05:59 As expected, Kubica is the first man out of the garage and is queued at the end of the pitlane waiting for the green light.
05:59 Just over a minute to go now before the session goes green. Conditions as they were yesterday are bright and sunny, so fingers crossed we'll have fewer interruptions today.
05:58 Depending on the outcome of the steward's hearing, Verstappen's victory hopes may be heavily compromised with overtaking set to be at a premium around Zandvoort's fast sweepers. But despite managing only the fifth fastest time in FP2 yesterday, our on-site reporter Matt Kew explains that the Red Bull man has plenty more pace in hand: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/why-verstappens-subdued-dutch-gp-practice-times-hide-a-major-shot-at-a-famous-home-win/6659714/
