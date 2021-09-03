Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

By: James Newbold, Stefan Mackley

  • Norris fastest with 20 minutes remaining of FP1 for Dutch Grand Prix
  • Lengthy red flag after Vettel comes to a halt on exit of the pitlane with engine failure
  • Tsunoda and Ocon suffer early spins in one-hour session
  • F1 will be racing at Zandvoort for the first time since 1985 this weekend
Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Bottas, Mercedes
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Gasly, AlphaTauri
5. Alonso, Alpine
6. Norris, McLaren
7. Stroll, Aston Martin
8. Ricciardo, McLaren
9. Leclerc, Ferrari
10. Sainz, Ferrari
06:12 No word on the timing screens yet when the session will restart, but engines have been fired in the Mercedes garage.
06:11 Regarding the delay in moving Vettel's car, we've had word from Aston that "the green indicator light is on so we believe that the car is ERS State Alpha". That explains the caution being taken by the officials.
06:09 While we're on the A1GP theme, Jeroen Bleekemolen scored the best result for his home nation at Zandvoort across its three seasons hosting the season opener. The versatile Dutchman, who replaced 2005-06 driver Jos Verstappen for the second season of the championship, recorded a third place in 2007 and took pole in 2008 before finishing fourth.
06:07 We're no expert, but it seems the delay may be because the car is still live and producing electrical charge. We'd need someone a bit more technical to explain that one.
06:05 In case you'd wondered, still no update yet on when the session will restart. The clock continues to count down, and the Aston is still parked where it stopped on the corner exit - with Aston mechanics and fire officials in attendance.
06:04 Those Zandvoort successes were arguably the high point of Zaugg's career. A one-time Red Bull junior, he had two brief spells in GP2 for the Arden (2007) and Trident (2010) squads, and was among the original roster of factory drivers selected to race the then-new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in 2015, winning that year's Italian GT title.
06:01 It would be remiss of us not to use the stoppage to give a shoutout to Adrian Zaugg. The first single-seater race this commentator recalls watching was the A1GP event in 2006 won by the South African, who promptly repeated the feat the following year.
05:59 Temperatures are creeping up this morning - air temperatures almost a full degree above when the session started, while track temp is now at 25.3.
05:57 Only three drivers on the grid had been born when F1 last raced at Zandvoort. The trio are Hamilton (who was just months old), Alonso and Raikkonen, F1's elder statesman who was almost six at the time.
05:55 Before the stoppage, Norris had gone fastest of anybody with a 1m12.679s. That time was set on the mediums though, with Verstappen, Bottas and Hamilton next up all on hards.
05:54 Vettel hasn't yet gone to the Aston medical car that has gone to pick him up, and is still handling a fire extinguisher. Full marks for effort.
05:53 Marshals are at the scene dumping coating on the track surface, covered in oil left by Vettel's Aston. No word yet as to when the session will resume, but a flatbed lorry is in place for the car to be loaded onto.
05:50 The four-time world champion had gone back out on track after calling into the pits to explore an MGU-K issue and had set a 1m15.984s on the hard tyre before his engine let go.
05:48 Red flag - the session is halted to allow the stranded Aston Martin to be recovered.
05:48 Vettel is having a rather animated conversation with a marshal. We'd love to hear suggestions of what was being said.
05:47 Oh dear, more drama for Vettel. He's stopped out on track, reporting an engine failure, and runs over to a marshal to grab a fire extinguisher.  It looks like he's stranded at the pit exit.
05:46 Hamilton now also improves, still on the hard tyre like Bottas, to third with a 1m12.862s.
05:45 Bottas improved last time around but just fell short of matching Verstappen. It's a 1m12.779s for the Finn.
