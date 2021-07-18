Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 British GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White

Summary

  • The British Grand Prix is underway
  • Leclerc leads from Hamilton and Bottas
  • Verstappen out after contact with Hamilton

Leaderboard

  1. Leclerc, Ferrari
  2. Hamilton, Mercedes
  3. Bottas, Mercedes
  4. Norris, McLaren
  5. Ricciardo, McLaren
  6. Vettel, Aston Martin
  7. Alonso, Alpine
  8. Sainz, Ferrari
  9. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
  10. Ocon, Alpine
Status: Live
10:05 Hamilton immediately puts Verstappen under pressure, and they're side by side down the Wellington straight!  But Verstappen hangs onto the lead!
10:04 And the 2021 British Grand Prix begins...let's go!
10:00 The formation lap is now underway.
09:58 Easy tyre run-down today - Perez on hards, everyone else on mediums.
09:54 It'll be interesting to see if Alonso can repeat his mighty first-lap swashbuckling from yesterday too - what does the wily old fox have up his sleeve?
09:51 So, we've got Verstappen and Hamilton on the front row - Hamilton will be seeking retribution for losing the lead yesterday. Bottas is in third - while Perez is starting from the pitlane.
09:50 The risk of rain for this race is 0%, apparently. In England, it's never quite that simple...
09:46 The Red Arrows celebrate the Britishness of the event by painting a giant French/Dutch/Luxembourgish flag in the sky. Depends which angle you look at it.
09:45 The NHS is being honoured on the grid, cheered on by a crowd of maskless fans. Hmm.
09:43 The sun and heat might open up strategy calls here - let's see how the tyres respond.
09:39 29 degrees C at Silverstone, with track temperature on the brink of 52 degrees. Scorchio.
09:38 And man, it's hot. How hot is it? It's so hot I poured McDonalds coffee on my lap to cool off...
09:35 Afternoon everybody - and yes, it's that time! The British Grand Prix - the actual one - will be underway in 25 minutes.
