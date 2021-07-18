F1 British GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White
10:05 Hamilton immediately puts Verstappen under pressure, and they're side by side down the Wellington straight! But Verstappen hangs onto the lead!
10:04 And the 2021 British Grand Prix begins...let's go!
10:00 The formation lap is now underway.
09:58 Easy tyre run-down today - Perez on hards, everyone else on mediums.
09:54 It'll be interesting to see if Alonso can repeat his mighty first-lap swashbuckling from yesterday too - what does the wily old fox have up his sleeve?
09:51 So, we've got Verstappen and Hamilton on the front row - Hamilton will be seeking retribution for losing the lead yesterday. Bottas is in third - while Perez is starting from the pitlane.
09:50 The risk of rain for this race is 0%, apparently. In England, it's never quite that simple...
09:46 The Red Arrows celebrate the Britishness of the event by painting a giant French/Dutch/Luxembourgish flag in the sky. Depends which angle you look at it.
09:45 The NHS is being honoured on the grid, cheered on by a crowd of maskless fans. Hmm.
09:43 The sun and heat might open up strategy calls here - let's see how the tyres respond.
09:39 29 degrees C at Silverstone, with track temperature on the brink of 52 degrees. Scorchio.
09:38 And man, it's hot. How hot is it? It's so hot I poured McDonalds coffee on my lap to cool off...
09:35 Afternoon everybody - and yes, it's that time! The British Grand Prix - the actual one - will be underway in 25 minutes.
