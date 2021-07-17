Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 British GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP2 and Sprint

shares
comments

By: Lewis Duncan, James Newbold

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen tops hard-to-read FP2 for the British GP, leading Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Sainz.
  • Cars are in parc ferme conditions so only minor changes can be made prior to the inaugural F1 sprint race that starts at 4:30pm.
  • Hamilton set the fastest time in Friday's qualifying session that will decide the grid for the sprint. Verstappen, Bottas and Leclerc complete top four. 
  • Fellow Britons Norris and Russell join Hamilton in Q3, Russell starting a personal best P8 with Williams, two spots behind McLaren's Norris.

FP2 Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Leclerc, Ferrari
3. Sainz, Ferrari
4. Ocon, Alpine
5. Perez, Red Bull
6. Norris, McLaren
7. Ricciardo, McLaren
8. Hamilton, Mercedes
9. Bottas, Mercedes
10. Gasly, AlphaTauri
Status: Live
08:10 That's all for now, but do join us again this afternoon for the very first sprint qualifying race at 4:30pm local time.
08:09 Read the full report of final practice for the British GP here.
08:06 Bit of drama at the end of the session. Bottas had a spin at Village after the chequered flag.
08:02 11th-20th:
Russell
Giovinazzi
Alonso
Raikkonen
Latifi
Tsunoda
Vettel
Stroll
Mazepin
Schumacher
08:01 Top 10 in FP2:
Verstappen
Leclerc
Sainz
Ocon
Perez
Norris
Ricciardo
Hamilton
Bottas
Gasly
08:00 The chequered flag has brought FP2 to an end. Verstappen fastest with a 1m29.902s.
07:55 Just five minutes to go. As expected, no one is really doing any proper time attacks.
07:52 Verstappen has been told the plan is to do six timed laps, maybe seven on the hard tyre.
07:50 Verstappen has completed 17 laps in this session. Leclerc in second has done the most with 27.
07:45 Fifteen minutes to go in FP2 and Verstappen still heads the timesheets from Leclerc and Sainz, with Ocon and Perez rounding out the top five.
07:43 Ocon finds some time on the mediums and moves up to fourth.
07:41 Hamilton has just questioned if Mercedes is right to be running the engine as hard as it is right now, but the team responds it's happy with the current power mode.
07:38 Leclerc goes second on that lap, 0.375s off Verstappen.
07:38 Sainz did that lap on the soft tyre. Team-mate Leclerc is going quick too on the mediums.
07:37 Sainz guides his Ferrari to second, 0.605s off Verstappen's time.
07:36 Verstappen has upped his pace a bit and improves to a 1m29.902s.
07:36 Both McLarens have jumped up the order, Norris in third ahead of Ricciardo.
07:32 Verstappen continues to top the timesheets from Perez, with Hamilton third ahead of Gasly, Tsunoda, Russell, Latifi, Ocon, Bottas and Mazepin.
07:31 Still half an hour of this session to go and I'm beginning to understand Verstappen's point of view about this particular FP2.
07:29 Conditions are pretty punishing on the tyres. Track temperature is currently 43.7 degrees Celsius.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

3 d
2
Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

3 h
3
Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

4 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

1 d
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

17 h
Latest news
F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone
F1

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone

5m
F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint
F1

F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint

1 h
Ricciardo not satisfied with first F1 Q3 appearance since Baku
F1

Ricciardo not satisfied with first F1 Q3 appearance since Baku

1 h
Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"
F1

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"

2 h
Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint
F1

Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint

2 h
Latest videos
How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.