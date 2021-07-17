F1 British GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP2 and Sprint
By: Lewis Duncan, James Newbold
08:10 That's all for now, but do join us again this afternoon for the very first sprint qualifying race at 4:30pm local time.
08:06 Bit of drama at the end of the session. Bottas had a spin at Village after the chequered flag.
08:01 Top 10 in FP2:
Verstappen
Leclerc
Sainz
Ocon
Perez
Norris
Ricciardo
Hamilton
Bottas
Gasly
Verstappen
Leclerc
Sainz
Ocon
Perez
Norris
Ricciardo
Hamilton
Bottas
Gasly
08:00 The chequered flag has brought FP2 to an end. Verstappen fastest with a 1m29.902s.
07:55 Just five minutes to go. As expected, no one is really doing any proper time attacks.
07:52 Verstappen has been told the plan is to do six timed laps, maybe seven on the hard tyre.
07:50 Verstappen has completed 17 laps in this session. Leclerc in second has done the most with 27.
07:45 Fifteen minutes to go in FP2 and Verstappen still heads the timesheets from Leclerc and Sainz, with Ocon and Perez rounding out the top five.
07:43 Ocon finds some time on the mediums and moves up to fourth.
07:41 Hamilton has just questioned if Mercedes is right to be running the engine as hard as it is right now, but the team responds it's happy with the current power mode.
07:38 Leclerc goes second on that lap, 0.375s off Verstappen.
07:38 Sainz did that lap on the soft tyre. Team-mate Leclerc is going quick too on the mediums.
07:37 Sainz guides his Ferrari to second, 0.605s off Verstappen's time.
07:36 Verstappen has upped his pace a bit and improves to a 1m29.902s.
07:36 Both McLarens have jumped up the order, Norris in third ahead of Ricciardo.
07:32 Verstappen continues to top the timesheets from Perez, with Hamilton third ahead of Gasly, Tsunoda, Russell, Latifi, Ocon, Bottas and Mazepin.
07:31 Still half an hour of this session to go and I'm beginning to understand Verstappen's point of view about this particular FP2.
07:29 Conditions are pretty punishing on the tyres. Track temperature is currently 43.7 degrees Celsius.
