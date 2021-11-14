F1 Brazilian GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
4. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
7. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
8. Esteban Ocon, Alpine
9. Fernando Alonso, Alpine
10. Lando Norris, McLaren
13:49 And that's all from us - we'll be back next weekend for the first Qatar Grand Prix! We'll see you then!
13:48 Hope you've all got your breaths back after that one - here's the report for you: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/brazilian-f1-gp-race-report/6781932/
13:39 "I tried everything I could - we were just not quick enough." Verstappen says.
13:38 "Thank you so much for all the hard work - let's keep pushing!" says Hamilton, who collects a Brazilian flag. Lewis Hamilton do Brasiiiiiiiiiiiil?
13:38
13:37 Ocon and Alonso swapped places on the last lap for, uh, some reason.
13:37 Leclerc leads Sainz home for a Ferrari 5-6, with Gasly beating Ocon, Alonso and Norris.
13:36 Perez does indeed grab the fastest lap, a 1m11.010s. As binary as you like.
13:36 Max Verstappen finishes in second, 10.4s behind, with Bottas completing the podium places.
13:35 Starting from 10th, Lewis Hamilton wins the Sao Paulo Grand Prix!
13:35 It's the final lap now, and Hamilton's doing his last tour in an absolutely stellar weekend - carving his way through the field in both races.
13:34 Perez does indeed come in for his expected stop, taking on the softs.
13:33 The gaps up and down the running order have well and truly spread out so barring any late dramas, that's your lot.
13:33 "Where's Valtteri?" Hamilton asks. "He's in P3," comes the reply, which Hamilton congratulates the team for.
13:32 Three to go - lead now at 7.7s.
13:31 As of lap 68, Hamilton's built a 6.7s lead over Verstappen now. Bottas looks like he won't have the time to put Verstappen under pressure.
13:30 Gasly has cleared off ahead of the Alpine pair, 4.4s in front of Alonso, so barring a hellish end to this race that is seventh place for the AlphaTauri driver behind the Ferraris.
13:29 Perez has 32s over Leclerc, so surely he'll be pulling in a bit later for a tilt at the fastest lap point. We wonder if anybody will consider that "unsporting"...
13:28 It's all calmed down a bit now, that Hamilton/Verstappen battle kinda consumed us for a bit.
13:25 Hamilton's 3s clear of Verstappen now as of lap 64, showing the pace he's got in hand over the Red Bull.
