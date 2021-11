Summary

Hamilton fastest in qualifying ahead of Brazilian GP sprint race

Verstappen joins Hamilton on the front row, Bottas in third and Perez in fourth

Gasly heads midfield again, from Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Ricciardo and Alonso

Out in Q2: P11 Ocon, P12 Vettel, P13 Tsunoda, P14 Raikkonen, P15 Giovinazzi

Out in Q1: P16 Stroll, P17 Latifi, P18 Russell, P19 Schumacher, P20 Mazepin

Hamilton to take five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after receiving fresh ICE