Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Brazilian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and Qualifying

shares
comments

By: James Newbold, Megan White

Summary

Summary
  • Hamilton fastest in qualifying ahead of Brazilian GP sprint race
  • Verstappen joins Hamilton on the front row, Bottas in third and Perez in fourth
  • Gasly heads midfield again, from Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Ricciardo and Alonso
  • Out in Q2: P11 Ocon, P12 Vettel, P13 Tsunoda, P14 Raikkonen, P15 Giovinazzi
  • Out in Q1: P16 Stroll, P17 Latifi, P18 Russell, P19 Schumacher, P20 Mazepin
  • Hamilton to take five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after receiving fresh ICE

Leaderboard:
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Bottas, Mercedes
4. Perez, Red Bull
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Sainz, Ferrari
7. Leclerc, Ferrari
8. Norris, McLaren
9. Ricciardo, McLaren
10. Alonso, Alpine
Status: Stopped
15:15 And that's all from us this evening - we'll see you tomorrow for second practice and the sprint race!
15:13 Here's the report from that qualifying session: https://autosport.com/all/news/brazilian-f1-gp-friday-qualifying/6774686/
15:13
 
15:08 Hamilton: "Firstly, I'm so happy to be back in Brazil. Just a big thank you to all the team, they've been working flat-out. Today was a really good qualifying."
15:06 Verstappen: "For me it's not a big shock, and I'm happy to be second - it's a good position to start from."
15:02 Top 10: Hamilton, Verstappen, Bottas, Perez, Gasly, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Ricciardo, Alonso.
15:02 Bottas can't get onto the front row, which will be a crumb of comfort for Red Bull, as Perez pulls alongside and displaces Gasly from fourth.
15:01 But Hamilton does - and it's a 1m07.934s!
15:01 Leclerc moves up to P5, for the time being, but Sainz vaults up to fourth. Gasly then goes fourth, as Verstappen doesn't improve!
15:00 Verstappen's first sector isn't an improvement, but nor is Hamilton's at the moment...
14:59 And here's the final flurry of this qualifying session. Can Verstappen snatch pole? Or can Hamilton extend his advantage?
14:56 "Tyres are overheating in Turn 8," Verstappen reports.
14:55 Bottas moves up to P3, shuffling Perez down to fourth, with Gasly continuing his form as best-of-the-rest in fifth.
14:54 But that's all change, as Hamilton vaults to the top with a 1m08.107s, which Verstappen can only come within 0.2s of.
14:54 Leclerc does a 1m09.403s to get us going, but it's not hugely quick - as Sainz proves by going top briefly with a 1m08.9s.
14:51 The two Ferraris now open up the session with 10 minutes on the clock - short laps, so the teams don't need the full time available.
14:49 Q3 is now open for hunting season.
14:45 In Q3: Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen, Leclerc, Gasly, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Ricciardo, Alonso.
14:42 Eliminated in Q2: Ocon, Vettel, Tsunoda, Raikkonen, Giovinazzi.
14:42 Norris moves up to seventh, shuffling Ocon back into the dropzone. Hamilton does a 1m08.068s to go quickest, Bottas moves up to second.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Brazilian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

1 h
3
Formula 1

Why Vettel visited a former F1 midfielder's Brazilian farm

11 h
4
Formula 1

2021 F1 Brazilian GP and sprint race – how to watch, session timings and more

2 d
5
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil

2 h
Latest news
F1 Brazilian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
F1

F1 Brazilian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

1 h
Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement
F1

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement

1 h
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted" in Brazil qualifying
F1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted" in Brazil qualifying

2 h
Verstappen: ‘Not a big shock’ to trail Hamilton in Brazil F1 qualifying
F1

Verstappen: ‘Not a big shock’ to trail Hamilton in Brazil F1 qualifying

2 h
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil
F1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil

2 h
Latest videos
First Lap, Pit Stops & More | 2021 Mexico City Grand Prix F1 Race Debrief 14:39
Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021

First Lap, Pit Stops & More | 2021 Mexico City Grand Prix F1 Race Debrief

Is Verstappen's Mexico Domination The Decisive Moment In The F1 Title Battle? 04:21
Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021

Is Verstappen's Mexico Domination The Decisive Moment In The F1 Title Battle?

Lewis Hamilton Meets His Oldest Fan! 02:11
Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021

Lewis Hamilton Meets His Oldest Fan!

Ben Hunt and Will Buxton recap the 2021 Formula 1 season so far 08:36
Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021

Ben Hunt and Will Buxton recap the 2021 Formula 1 season so far

The Upgraded Tech Keeping McLaren Ahead of Ferrari in Formula 1 05:26
Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021

The Upgraded Tech Keeping McLaren Ahead of Ferrari in Formula 1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.