Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard

Summary

  • Belgian Grand Prix was set to begin 1425 BST (1525 local)
  • Verstappen on pole from Russell, Hamilton third
  • Red Bull's Sergio Perez crashes out of the race on lap to the grid
  • Delayed start due to rain. Formation lap scheduled for 1425 BST 
  • Formation lap underway behind the Safety Car.
  • Red Flag - Start procedure suspended. Field led back into pit lane. 
  • If Red Bull repair the car, Perez can rejoin the race starting from the pit lane if the race restarts. 

Leaderboard

  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Russell, Williams
  3. Hamilton, Mercedes
  4. Ricciardo, McLaren
  5. Vettel, Aston Martin
  6. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  7. Ocon, Alpine
  8. Leclerc, Ferrari
  9. Latifi, Williams
  10. Sainz, Ferrari
Status: Live
10:24 So, if Red Bull get Perez's car fixed up, he's in.
10:22 So, Perez won't be permitted to start from the grid - but it doesn't say he can't start the race from the pitlane...
10:21 Motorsport.com F1 editor Jon Noble has dug out a key regulation:
Article 38.1: Any car which does not complete a reconnaissance lap and reach the grid under its own power will not be permitted to start the race from the grid.
10:16 Michael Masi says that the three-hour window allotted for the race began at 1500 local time, so we'll have a timed race if we get going.
10:15 If Perez's car gets fixed, it looks as though he'll be allowed to start. Mercedes sporting director Ron Meadows seemed a little puzzled by that outcome.
10:13 Our news editor Tom Howard also has some stats to chat: Michael Schumacher is the most successful driver in Belgium with a total of six wins. Ayrton Senna is his closest challenger with five triumphs.
10:12 Another big fact from the desk of Mr. Turner: 
Before Esteban Ocon's Hungarian GP victory, you had to go back to Daniel Ricciardo's 2014 win at the Hungaroring to find a rain-affected race win scored by someone not called Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen...
10:11 Seinfeld, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Peep Show - now there's some TV series you can set your watch to.
10:09 Some dissent in the ranks over our claim that The Big Bang Theory was terrible. I stand by it. Awful show.
10:07 If we get racing today, will we have a new entrant on our list of best-ever wet weather drives? https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/ranking-f1s-greatest-wet-weather-drives-5113738/5113738/
10:07
Top five rain-affected winners in world champ history:
Michael Schumacher 18
Lewis Hamilton 16
Ayrton Senna 13
Jenson Button 7
Juan Manuel Fangio 5
10:06 More relevant facts from Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner: Michael Schumacher holds the record for rain-affected world championship F1 wins with 18. Lewis Hamilton is second with 16. Can he get closer today, if we ever get going?
10:04 Fact 3: The town of Spa is the reason why spas are called spas. (What is this word "spa"? I feel like you're starting to say a word and you're not finishing it. Are you trying to say "spaghetti"?)
10:00 Fact 2: The big bang theory (the scientific theory about the emergence of our universe, not the terrible TV show) was first described by Belgian scientist Georges Lemaitre, two years before Edwin Hubble.
09:56 Fact 1: The saxophone was invented in Belgium in the 1840s, by a man named Adolphe Sax. One of the those facts that sounds fake, but is very true...
09:54 Are we going to have to dust off the Big Book of Belgium Facts to pass the time?
09:45 Red Bull trying to lobby for a potential reprieve for Perez, suggesting that the race hasn't officially started yet.
09:40 If you've just joined us and you're wondering "hey, where's the racing at", here's what's going on.
09:37 We might be waiting for a bit, so grab yourself a cup of tea, sit back and relax - we'll keep you posted on updates as they happen.
09:34 This will give a chance for the rain to clear too, so hopefully we'll get going when the weather eases a bit.
