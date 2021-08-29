F1 Belgian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
Summary
Leaderboard
Status: Live
10:24 So, if Red Bull get Perez's car fixed up, he's in.
10:22 So, Perez won't be permitted to start from the grid - but it doesn't say he can't start the race from the pitlane...
10:21 Motorsport.com F1 editor Jon Noble has dug out a key regulation:
Article 38.1: Any car which does not complete a reconnaissance lap and reach the grid under its own power will not be permitted to start the race from the grid.
10:16 Michael Masi says that the three-hour window allotted for the race began at 1500 local time, so we'll have a timed race if we get going.
10:15 If Perez's car gets fixed, it looks as though he'll be allowed to start. Mercedes sporting director Ron Meadows seemed a little puzzled by that outcome.
10:13 Our news editor Tom Howard also has some stats to chat: Michael Schumacher is the most successful driver in Belgium with a total of six wins. Ayrton Senna is his closest challenger with five triumphs.
10:12 Another big fact from the desk of Mr. Turner:
Before Esteban Ocon's Hungarian GP victory, you had to go back to Daniel Ricciardo's 2014 win at the Hungaroring to find a rain-affected race win scored by someone not called Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen...
10:07 If we get racing today, will we have a new entrant on our list of best-ever wet weather drives? https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/ranking-f1s-greatest-wet-weather-drives-5113738/5113738/
10:07
Top five rain-affected winners in world champ history:
|Michael Schumacher
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|16
|Ayrton Senna
|13
|Jenson Button
|7
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|5
10:06 More relevant facts from Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner: Michael Schumacher holds the record for rain-affected world championship F1 wins with 18. Lewis Hamilton is second with 16. Can he get closer today, if we ever get going?
09:45 Red Bull trying to lobby for a potential reprieve for Perez, suggesting that the race hasn't officially started yet.
09:40 If you've just joined us and you're wondering "hey, where's the racing at", here's what's going on.
09:37 We might be waiting for a bit, so grab yourself a cup of tea, sit back and relax - we'll keep you posted on updates as they happen.
09:34 This will give a chance for the rain to clear too, so hopefully we'll get going when the weather eases a bit.
