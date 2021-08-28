F1 Belgian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
shares
comments
By: James Newbold, Jake Boxall-Legge
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
Status: Live
06:16 Replays show Verstappen having a big old moment over the kerb at the first part of Les Combes. He catches the slide, but will now have made a mental note to stay off the yellow and red-striped weapons. Perhaps almost as deadly as the famous paddock stairs.
06:15 Hamilton had just gone purple in his first sector and was still fractionally ahead of his best lap so far despite going slower in the middle sector before pitting. The seven-time champion clearly has a quick car underneath him today.
06:14 With a freshly-extended contract in his pocket, Perez now goes third fastest in the second Red Bull. For reference, Verstappen is only P9 at the moment.
06:14 While Raikkonen's car is being worked on by the Alfa Romeo mechanics in the garage, Haas has sent its cars out on inters - having been the only team to err on the side of caution in opting for wets at the session start.
06:13 Raikkonen sounds very weary over the radio after what might be his zillionth lap of Spa. "My brakes failed," he laments as he trundles down the pitlane.
06:12 ... But Hamilton meanwhile goes fastest on a 1m57.996s. He's one of only two drivers under the 1m59s bracket, with Norris in second 0.5s back and Gasly 1.3s down in third.
06:11 Helmet cam shots from Alonso reveal just how much the drivers are having to fight the cars on the edge of the grip limits in these conditions. Well, that might be partly because an Alpine has less aero potential than a top car, but you can also hear the rear tyres scrabbling for grip as he exits the Bus Stop. That lap is enough to put him fourth...
06:09 Meanwhile, Gasly pumps in a new PB to go top on a 2m01.385s. Russell is second, Latifi third and Ricciardo fourth.
06:09 Hamilton reports over the radio that his brakes aren't working too well. Perhaps that's not a surprise in these chilly conditions.
06:08 After Leclerc went fastest, Russell has improved on his second lap to go fastest with a 2m01.699s. Bottas, his expected rival for the second Mercedes seat, meanwhile goes straight in at the end of the Kemmel Straight into the run-off at Les Combes.
06:07 Despite the theoretical extra grip afforded by his wets, Mazepin has a little moment locking up at Bruxelles and goes wide. Back in the day, that would have been a slam-dunk in the gravel but he gets away with it.
06:06 Russell is the first man to post a flyer, and it's a 2m05.546s. That's immediately bettered though by Latifi, who manages a 2m04.802s.
06:04 Russell setting up for his first flyer runs deep into the Bus Stop and has to use the escape road. Clearly a bit less grip there under braking than he'd anticipated.
06:03 Latifi, Sainz, Alonso, Leclerc (in his new chassis remember) and Raikkonen have all now headed out, each opting for inters.
06:01 Haas drivers Schumacher and Mazepin follow, both on wets - perhaps sensible to go with the conservative option here as there are no points on offer for being a hero in FP3, but a big penalty for getting it wrong.
06:01 First men out are Russell and Ocon, both on inters.
06:00 And we're green for practice at Spa!
05:59 As we wait for cars to head out on track, shots of the fans shows plenty of people decked in orange. Either there's a sudden fashion trend sweeping Europe which we've not heard about (entirely plausible) or there's a lot of Max Verstappen fans in the house (probably the more likely explanation).
05:56 Just over four minutes until the session is green. What are you expecting to see from FP3?
05:54 Drivers are suiting up their garages ready for what promises to be a busy start to the session. The teams will want to make the most of any dry-ish running they can get.
Load comments
Trending
Aug 16, 2021
What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?
Aug 10, 2021