F1 Belgian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
By: Tom Howard, Stephen Lickorish
Summary
| Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Perez, Red Bull
3. Sainz, Ferrari
4. Ocon, Alpine
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
6. Ricciardo, McLaren
7. Leclerc, Ferrari
8. Stroll, Aston Martin
9. Vettel, Aston Martin
10. Latifi, Williams
Status: Live
06:07 Verstappen goes even faster. He dips into the 1m45s with a 1m45.905s. The Red Bull driver is sending some messages here. Rapid pace.
06:05 Raikkonen has clouted the wall on the entry to pit lane. He makes it to his Alfa Romeo garage for repairs.
06:04 Hamilton is running a bigger rear wing compared to Bottas, while the Red Bulls have been running skinnier wings.
06:03 Verstappen is 0.744s faster than nearest rival Perez as Red Bull hold a nice 1-2 for now.
06:03 Verstappen sets another purple Sector 2 and goes faster with a 1m46.423s. He is on it.
06:02 Meanwhile, Hamilton is down in P13, his Mercedes team-mate Bottas sits P11 as we enter the second half of the session.
06:00 Sainz moves to P2 with 1m47.189s. Strong start for Ferrari with Leclerc in P8.
06:00 Verstappen is the first driver to dip into the 1m46s.
05:59 Verstappen fires in a 1m46.879 to go top by some 0.3s. Impressive stuff.
05:57 Verstappen starts his first timed lap.
05:56 The top eight have posted times in the 1m47s bracket.
05:55 Stroll appears to impede George Russell. Verstappen is out on the hard tyres.
05:54 Ricciardo now slots into P2 briefly before Gasly responds. Ocon's 1m47.250s is the time to beat.
05:53 Ocon improves and is the first man into the 1m47s bracket. Leclerc follows suit and climbs to P2.
05:52 Schumacher, Mazepin and Verstappen are yet to post timed laps.
05:52 Ocon leads Vettel, Gasly Hamilton and Perez. That is the top five.
05:51 Ocon goes fastest after pumping in a 1m48.087s effort.
05:51 Gasly back to P2 just 0.099s slower than Vettel.
05:50 Vettel back to the top now with a 1m48.119s. Times are tumbling.
05:50 Stroll moves to P2 before Ricciardo sets a new session best with 1m49.060s.
