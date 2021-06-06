Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Megan White, Stefan Mackley

Summary

  • Perez wins Azerbaijan GP after two-lap dash to the flag
  • Vettel best of the rest in second from Gasly and polesitter Leclerc
  • Race red-flagged with three laps to run after long-time leader Verstappen suffers high-speed tyre failure
  • Hamilton drops to the back of the field after running off at T1 on restart when second
  • Stroll crashes out also due to rear tyre failure
Leaderboard
  1. Perez, Red Bull
  2. Vettel, Aston Martin
  3. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  4. Leclerc, Ferrari
  5. Norris, McLaren
  6. Alonso, Alpine
  7. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  8. Sainz, Ferrari
  9. Ricciardo, McLaren
  10. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
Status: Stopped
10:41 And that's it from us! We'll see you in two weeks' time for...Paul Ricard?! Oh, JOY...
10:39 Here's the race report if you fancy reliving that little slice of madness! https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/azerbaijan-gp-race-report/6541151/
10:30 Perez: "I'm so, so happy for today. Normally, Baku's pretty crazy...first of all, I have to say I'm sorry for Max, he had a great race. We were close to retiring the car but luckily we managed to finish."
10:29 Vettel: "It means a great deal. It's been a tough start, but it's been a great race and we had good pace. The restart worked brilliantly for me, got another two positions there. Great day, I'm over the moon."
10:27 Gasly: "Incredibly, honestly I don't know what to say! The car's been incredible all weekend, we've been there in every session [...] We had to get the elbows out!"
10:24 Perez now rocks up, fashionably late to the post-race celebrations. Big hugs from Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.
10:21 "Hahahahahaaaa! Yes, yes yes yes - great job! That's a podium man, that's a WRAP!" - this is a Vettel we've not seen in some time.
10:20 "That was epic, Checo, epic" says race engineer Hugh Bird.
10:20 The rest of the order is as follows: LEC, NOR, ALO, TSU, SAI, RIC, RAI, GIO, BOT, SCH, MAZ, HAM, LAT
10:19 Perez has to stop the car at Turn 1.
10:18 Sebastian Vettel takes second - and Pierre Gasly finishes third! What a podium this is!
10:18 Sergio Perez crosses the line to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!
10:17 Leclerc breezes past Gasly for third, but Gasly gets past again! This is a stunning battle between the two for the final podium place - with Norris in this mix!
10:16 "I'm so sorry guys," Hamilton says - that makes it equals pequals in the title fight again.
10:16 Perez has forged a lead ahead of Vettel, with Gasly now up to third!
10:16 Hamilton drops ALL the way down to 16th place, he had nothing when he hit the brake pedal.
10:15 And we're away once again! Hamilton locks up and goes straight on at the start - and that helps Perez to keep the lead!
10:15 Russell boxed before the restart - not sure why at this point.
10:13 You could cut the tension with a cricket stump...
10:12 Perez and Hamilton will begin this final sprint on used soft tyres - Vettel has a brand new set.
