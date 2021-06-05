Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, James Newbold

Summary

  • AlphaTauri's Gasly quickest in Azerbaijan GP FP3 by 0.3s over Perez as Verstappen crashes out.
  • Championship leader Verstappen brings out red-flag after sliding into the Turn 15 barrier, where Leclerc crashed in FP2, causing right-front suspension damage.
  • Mercedes struggles for much of the session before Hamilton moves up to third late on, Bottas only 13th fastest. 
  • Ferraris continue to show encouraging form with Leclerc and Sainz P4 and P5.
  • Russell suffers car failure at Turn 1 which brings the Williams driver's session to a close.
  • Qualifying begins at 1pm BST.

Leaderboard
1. Gasly, AlphaTauri
2. Perez, Red Bull
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Sainz, Ferrari
6. Norris, McLaren
7. Alonso, Alpine
8. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
9. Ocon, Alpine
10. Ricciardo, McLaren
Status: Live
06:16 Here's the full report from one of the most exciting FP3 sessions you'll ever see: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-azerbaijan-gp-gasly-tops-fp3-as-verstappen-causes-red-flag/6536478/
06:06
 
06:02 So that's it! Gasly fastest from Perez, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz and Norris. Qualifying will really be something to behold - we hope!
06:01 Bottas went deep into Turn 3 and continued, but that brought out a late yellow in sector 1.
06:00 That's it for FP3!
05:59 "Purple sector 1, purple sector 2," Pierre Hamelin tells Gasly. "We like that," replies the AlphaTauri driver.
05:57 Hamilton finds a P3, so all is not lost for Mercedes at this stage.
05:57 And it's P1 for Gasly, logging a 1m42.251s!
05:57 Norris now jumps up to fourth, but Gasly's on a hot one...
05:55 The VSC is clear, so we've got five minutes of running left.
05:55 It looks like there's a big streak of oil out of the Williams, so something's weed itself within the confines of the FW43B.
05:54 We have a VSC now, it seems Russell's come to a stop on track. "No power, no gears," he reports.
05:50 We've got 10 minutes left.
05:50 Alonso gets up to fourth in the Alpine, as Sainz went up to fifth.
05:49 Leclerc posts a 1m42.778s to go top, but Perez immediately relegates him to second with a 1m42.595s.
05:48 Mazepin's has a brush with the wall, and torn off the footplate on the front wing at Turn 15.
05:47 Bottas is in the garage. "That change didn't make any difference, so I don't know" he reports, currently down in P17.
05:46 Ricciardo vaults up to P4 for the time being, managing to improve on his best time so far.
05:46 Sainz was on a cracker, but went deep into Turn 15 and took to the run-off - bailing on the lap pretty swiftly.
05:45 There's a brief yellow down at Turn 3 as Latifi went too deep into the corner - which briefly hindered Leclerc's lap.
