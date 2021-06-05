F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, James Newbold
06:16 Here's the full report from one of the most exciting FP3 sessions you'll ever see: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-azerbaijan-gp-gasly-tops-fp3-as-verstappen-causes-red-flag/6536478/
06:06
06:02 So that's it! Gasly fastest from Perez, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz and Norris. Qualifying will really be something to behold - we hope!
06:01 Bottas went deep into Turn 3 and continued, but that brought out a late yellow in sector 1.
06:00 That's it for FP3!
05:59 "Purple sector 1, purple sector 2," Pierre Hamelin tells Gasly. "We like that," replies the AlphaTauri driver.
05:57 Hamilton finds a P3, so all is not lost for Mercedes at this stage.
05:57 And it's P1 for Gasly, logging a 1m42.251s!
05:57 Norris now jumps up to fourth, but Gasly's on a hot one...
05:55 The VSC is clear, so we've got five minutes of running left.
05:55 It looks like there's a big streak of oil out of the Williams, so something's weed itself within the confines of the FW43B.
05:54 We have a VSC now, it seems Russell's come to a stop on track. "No power, no gears," he reports.
05:50 We've got 10 minutes left.
05:50 Alonso gets up to fourth in the Alpine, as Sainz went up to fifth.
05:49 Leclerc posts a 1m42.778s to go top, but Perez immediately relegates him to second with a 1m42.595s.
05:48 Mazepin's has a brush with the wall, and torn off the footplate on the front wing at Turn 15.
05:47 Bottas is in the garage. "That change didn't make any difference, so I don't know" he reports, currently down in P17.
05:46 Ricciardo vaults up to P4 for the time being, managing to improve on his best time so far.
05:46 Sainz was on a cracker, but went deep into Turn 15 and took to the run-off - bailing on the lap pretty swiftly.
05:45 There's a brief yellow down at Turn 3 as Latifi went too deep into the corner - which briefly hindered Leclerc's lap.
