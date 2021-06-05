AlphaTauri's Gasly quickest in Azerbaijan GP FP3 by 0.3s over Perez as Verstappen crashes out.

Championship leader Verstappen brings out red-flag after sliding into the Turn 15 barrier, where Leclerc crashed in FP2, causing right-front suspension damage.

Mercedes struggles for much of the session before Hamilton moves up to third late on, Bottas only 13th fastest.

Ferraris continue to show encouraging form with Leclerc and Sainz P4 and P5.

Russell suffers car failure at Turn 1 which brings the Williams driver's session to a close.

Qualifying begins at 1pm BST.