F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
By: Haydn Cobb, Stefan Mackley
No hanging about today, with 17 out of 20 drivers taking to the track early, albeit it mostly for installation laps. Only Verstappen, Hamilton and Bottas yet to appear from the pitlane.
There are no FP1 drivers stepping in for this morning's session so it is the 20 regulars we'll see in action. And there's the green flag to get the session underway.
No chance of rain this morning under a sunny sky in Baku, while track temperatures are already creeping up above 48oC with the air temperature at 26.5oC. Toasty.
Earlier this morning F2 practice was held in dusty and slippery conditions and a few drivers were caught out and clattered the unforgiving walls, so it could be a case of steady away for FP1.
Two weeks on from a dramatic Monaco GP and F1 sticks to the streets, but these are very different streets compared to Monte Carlo. From fast and flowing to tight and twisty, it’ll be all action from the get-go at Baku.