Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

shares
comments

By: Haydn Cobb, Stefan Mackley

Summary

Leaderboard

1. Perez, Red Bull
2. Ocon, Alpine
3. Schumacher, Haas
4. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
5. Sainz, Ferrari
6. Gasly, AlphaTauri
7. Leclerc, Ferrari
8. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
9. Mazepin, Haas
10. Norris, McLaren

 
Summary
  • Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP1 is underway
Status: Live
04:33

No hanging about today, with 17 out of 20 drivers taking to the track early, albeit it mostly for installation laps. Only Verstappen, Hamilton and Bottas yet to appear from the pitlane.
04:31

There are no FP1 drivers stepping in for this morning's session so it is the 20 regulars we'll see in action. And there's the green flag to get the session underway.
04:29

No chance of rain this morning under a sunny sky in Baku, while track temperatures are already creeping up above 48oC with the air temperature at 26.5oC. Toasty.
04:27
 
04:24

Earlier this morning F2 practice was held in dusty and slippery conditions and a few drivers were caught out and clattered the unforgiving walls, so it could be a case of steady away for FP1.
04:22

Two weeks on from a dramatic Monaco GP and F1 sticks to the streets, but these are very different streets compared to Monte Carlo. From fast and flowing to tight and twisty, it’ll be all action from the get-go at Baku.
04:19 Good morning one and all! Who is ready for some more F1 action?
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

17min
2
Formula 1

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku

27min
3
Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

20h
4
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

23h
5
Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

1d
Latest news
F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
F1

F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

17m
Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than points lead
F1

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than points lead

26m
F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku
F1

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku

27m
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus
F1

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

1h
Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture
F1

Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture

14h
Latest videos
LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
14h

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.