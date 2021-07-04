Summary



Verstappen has a comfortable lead over Hamilton in F1 Austrian GP at one-third distance

Perez attempted to pass Norris for second on a safety car restart but gets squeezed into the gravel, dropping down the field

Norris, who is later passed by Hamilton, picks up a 5s penalty for forcing Perez off

Early safety car caused by Ocon being sandwiched by Giovinazzi and Schumacher on approach to Turn 3 and suffering damage to his Alpine