F1 Austrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
shares
comments
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish
Summary
| Summary
|
Leaderboard
Status: Live
09:41 Norris comes out ahead of Leclerc and Perez, so returns to the track in fourth. Hamilton now pits.
09:41 Giovinazzi also pits, for the second time in this race after his first lap clash with Ocon, and serves his own five-second time penalty. That sees the Italian return to the track in P18.
09:41 Norris now comes in, as Bottas follows him in to jump the McLaren driver.
09:40 Ricciardo duly stops, which should open things out a little for McLaren to pit Norris, plus five-second penalty.
09:39 Ricciardo attempts to pocket-sand the chasing Leclerc on the exit of Turn 10, kicking up a bit of dirt. The McLaren driver is still fifth, as Perez chases them both.
09:37
09:36 Flying formation for the AlphaTauris and the Aston Martins, who all pitted early having started on the soft tyres. The quartet are working their way up the order with Gasly leading that charge in 12th.
09:35 Norris isn't too happy about that penalty. "What was the guy expecting, trying to go around the outside?"
09:34 Verstappen duly sets a 1m08.882s to further extend his lead.
09:33 Hamilton is now attempting to close the rather hefty 10s gap to Verstappen now. "It's becoming a little bit more difficult now with tyres," Verstappen says, but he doesn't seem too worried.
09:33 25 laps into this race and Mazepin has been shown the first blue flags of the afternoon as he is lapped by Verstappen.
09:31 Not another one... Tsunoda has been given a five-second time penalty for crossing the white line at pit entry.
09:29 "Such a great driver, Lando," Hamilton says. That's awful nice of him.
09:28 Norris receives a five-second penalty for forcing off Perez - and it's a bad lap as he is passed by Hamilton for second place.
09:27 With Vettel stopping that is all the soft tyre starters in, so focus will switch to the medium tyre runners and the strategy between a one or a two stop race.
09:25 Vettel is cleared by Ricciardo who goes fifth, and the Aston Martin driver elects to come in and pit.
09:24
The race stewards are busy this afternoon - Tsunoda is under investigation for crossing the white line at pit entry.
09:22 Perez's afternoon is quickly becoming a tough one, as he is overtaken by Leclerc for seventh place. The Ferrari driver produces the switchback at Turn 4 to get by the Red Bull - a move he used a lot last weekend in his charge through the pack.
09:22 Bottas seems to be planning a longer stint, perhaps looking to eke his mediums out for a one-stop.
09:21 Gasly comes in for a stop, also for the hard tyre as the AlphaTauris look set on a two-stopper.
Load comments