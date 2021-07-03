F1 Austrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
shares
comments
By: Lewis Duncan, Haydn Cobb
Summary
| Summary
| Leaderboard
Status: Live
06:13 Mazepin has quite a big lock-up into Turn 3 at the top of the hill and flatspots his development tyres.
06:11 Tsunoda goes fastest in the other AlphaTauri with a 1m06.045s. Just over 10 minutes of the session gone and still only 10 times on the board so far.
06:10 Norris improves to second but that lap will likely be scrubbed as he appeared to exceed track limits at the final corner.
06:09 Track limits are being monitored at the final right-handers at Turns 9 and 10 this weekend.
06:08 Gasly improves to a 1m06.058s.
06:07 Nine times on the board so far, Gasly heads Tsunoda, Norris, Leclerc, Raikkonen, Ricciardo, Sainz, Mazepin, Schumacher.
06:06 One thing to watch for in a bit when we get some proper time attacks, the FIA has clamped down on drivers loitering in the final two turns looking for space.
06:04 Pierre Gasly has put his AlphaTauri on top with a 1m06.282s.
06:04 Everyone by the looks of it on track at the moment is on the development tyre.
06:04 Ricciardo slots into second, 0.228s behind Norris.
06:03 Norris puts in the early benchmark with a 1m06.454s.
06:01 Norris has gone out on the development tyres Pirelli has brought this weekend to be tested in practice.
06:00 Nikita Mazepin in the Haas and Williams driver George Russell are first out, followed by the McLaren of Lando Norris.
05:59 Pitlane is open and final practice for the Austrian GP is underway.
05:57 Just a reminder, the tyre selection for this weekend's Red Bull Ring contest are a step softer, with the range C5 (soft), C4 (medium), C3 (hard).
05:56 Just five minutes to go before cars hit the track for FP3.
05:55 Turning our attention back to track action, Hamilton headed Friday practice from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, but the former wasn't convinced the small gains made with the car will be enough to topple Max Verstappen and Red Bull this weekend.
05:53 Hamilton remaining in F1 is fantastic news, but it's a shame he didn't fancy a career change, what with a spare factory Yamaha up for grabs in MotoGP next year!
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Photo by: Monster Energy
05:49 Ahead of today's action, Mercedes grabbed headlines by announcing a new two-year deal for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Check out the full story here
05:46 Good morning and welcome to live text coverage of FP3 for the Austrian Grand Prix!
Load comments