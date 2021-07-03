Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying

By: Lewis Duncan, Haydn Cobb

Summary

  • Austrian GP FP3 is underway
  • F1 teams continue test tyre running at the start of final practice
  • Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 contract, keeping him at the team until at least 2023
Leaderboard
  1. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  2. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  3. Leclerc, Ferrari
  4. Norris, McLaren
  5. Sainz, Ferrari
  6. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
  7. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
  8. Ocon, Alpine
  9. Ricciardo, McLaren
  10. Alonso, Alpine
Status: Live
06:13 Mazepin has quite a big lock-up into Turn 3 at the top of the hill and flatspots his development tyres.
06:11 Tsunoda goes fastest in the other AlphaTauri with a 1m06.045s. Just over 10 minutes of the session gone and still only 10 times on the board so far.
06:10 Norris improves to second but that lap will likely be scrubbed as he appeared to exceed track limits at the final corner.
06:09 Track limits are being monitored at the final right-handers at Turns 9 and 10 this weekend.
06:08 Gasly improves to a 1m06.058s.
06:07 Nine times on the board so far, Gasly heads Tsunoda, Norris, Leclerc, Raikkonen, Ricciardo, Sainz, Mazepin, Schumacher.
06:06 One thing to watch for in a bit when we get some proper time attacks, the FIA has clamped down on drivers loitering in the final two turns looking for space.
06:04 Pierre Gasly has put his AlphaTauri on top with a 1m06.282s.
06:04 Everyone by the looks of it on track at the moment is on the development tyre.
06:04 Ricciardo slots into second, 0.228s behind Norris.
06:03 Norris puts in the early benchmark with a 1m06.454s.
06:01 Norris has gone out on the development tyres Pirelli has brought this weekend to be tested in practice.
06:00 Nikita Mazepin in the Haas and Williams driver George Russell are first out, followed by the McLaren of Lando Norris.
05:59 Pitlane is open and final practice for the Austrian GP is underway.
05:57 Just a reminder, the tyre selection for this weekend's Red Bull Ring contest are a step softer, with the range C5 (soft), C4 (medium), C3 (hard).
05:56 Just five minutes to go before cars hit the track for FP3.
05:55 Turning our attention back to track action, Hamilton headed Friday practice from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, but the former wasn't convinced the small gains made with the car will be enough to topple Max Verstappen and Red Bull this weekend.
05:53 Hamilton remaining in F1 is fantastic news, but it's a shame he didn't fancy a career change, what with a spare factory Yamaha up for grabs in MotoGP next year!
05:49 Ahead of today's action, Mercedes grabbed headlines by announcing a new two-year deal for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Check out the full story here
05:46 Good morning and welcome to live text coverage of FP3 for the Austrian Grand Prix!
