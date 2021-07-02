Tickets Subscribe
F1 Austrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

shares
comments

By: Tom Howard, Stefan Mackley

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen fastest in Austrian GP FP1 after opening 25 minutes
  • Guanyu Zhou makes his F1 practice debut for Alpine, in place of Alonso
  • Ilott (Alfa Romeo) and Nissany (Williams) also appear in FP1
Leaderboard

1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Gasly, AlphaTauri
3. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
4. Sainz, Ferrari
5. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
6. Perez, Red Bull
7. Leclerc, Ferrari
8. Stroll, Aston Martin
9. Ocon, Alpine 
10. Vettel, Aston Martin
Status: Live
05:59 Charles Leclerc snatches a brake on the front right and runs wide at Turn 1.
05:57 Front wing changes at Red Bull. Horner says they are not upgrades. The circuit is tough on wings apparently.
05:56 Red Bull boss Christian Horner says the new Pirelli tyre is "slightly different in feeling."
05:54 Daniel Ricciardo is the top McLaren in P10 with team-mate Lando Norris in P11.
05:53 Sainz puts his Ferrari into P3 with 1m05.974s effort.
05:53 Only nine cars out on track at the moment.
05:51 Currently the Mercedes duo of Bottas and Hamilton are P18 and P20 respectively with 38 minutes remaining.
05:50 At the front the AlphaTauris of Gasly and Tsunoda dip into the 1m05s. Gasly is just under 0.2s adrift of Verstappen.
05:48 Zhou is currently the fastest of the three test drivers in action. Zhou sits P14, Ilott P15 and Nissany P16.
05:47 Raikkonen reports his frustration caused by a slow Mazepin in the final sector.
05:45 Hamilton is currently P20 having posted a 1m09.678s.
05:45 Verstappen drops into the 1m05s bracket. He logs a 1m05.558s. Almost half a second faster than Red Bull team-mate Perez in P2.
05:43 Lance Stroll brings out the yellow flags after a spin onto the grass at Turn 7 in the Aston Martin. He drops a wheel into the gravel tarp on the exit which spins the car around. Stroll is using the prototype rear tyres.
05:41 Interestingly the Red Bull backed cars occupy the top four spots. Verstappen heads Gasly, Perez and Tsunoda.
05:40 Verstappen back to the top with a 1m06.007s. Hamilton has his time deleted for exceeding track limits at the final corner.
05:39 Yuki Tsunoda has had a trip through the Turn 5 gravel trap in the sister AlphaTauri.
05:38 Perez has jumped to P2 juts 0.3s adrift of Gasly's time.
05:37 Carlos Sainz has a had a little moment running wide at Turn 1.
05:37 Gasly on the medium tyres is 0.6s faster than Verstappen.
05:36 Gasly back to the top now with a 1m06.054s.
