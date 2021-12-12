Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Stefan Mackley

Summary

  • Hamilton leads Abu Dhabi GP from title rival Verstappen as both have completed one-stop each
  • Raikkonen retires from final F1 race with brake issue
  • At the start Hamilton took the lead, but went off-track as Verstappen tried to repass
  • No investigation deemed necessary by stewards
Leaderboard
  1. Hamilton, Mercedes
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Alonso, Alpine
  5. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  6. Sainz, Ferrari
  7. Norris, McLaren
  8. Leclerc, Ferrari
  9. Bottas, Mercedes
  10. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Status: Live
08:52 It's a 1m27.444s for Hamilton, who gets the gap to Verstappen open to 5s now.
08:52 That long stint has put Bottas ahead of Tsunoda at least, but he still has both Ferraris and Norris ahead of him, out of those who have pitted, before he joins the fight between the frontrunners.
08:50 Bottas does indeed pit, rejoining behind Leclerc in ninth place.
08:48 "One more lap, everything you've got," Bottas is told, as he's still yet to pit from third.
08:48 Latifi makes his sole planned pitstop in this race and returns to the action in 17th and last place.
08:47 "It's a long way for these tyres," Hamilton reports, as Red Bull is also assessing the second stop. Hamilton also dropped a 1m27.484s for a fastest lap, so the two may be linked..
08:46 Two retirements in quick succession as Russell reports he has lost drive and trundles back to the Williams pits to end his day early on lap 27.
08:46 Verstappen's gone marginally quicker than Hamilton on that previous lap, chipping the gap down a little bit to bring it to 3.6s.
08:45 Raikkonen is able to get going again and returns to the pits in the hope of a repair for his stricken Alfa Romeo but it looks fairly terminal.
08:44 TV replays show Raikkonen had a brake failure as his Alfa Romeo doesn't stop at the end of the back straight and he goes into a half-spin before giving the barrier a slow bonk to damage his front wing.
08:42 Oh no! Raikkonen, on his final F1 race, has picked up damage at Turn 6!
08:40 And Vettel also duly pits, coming out in 16th place ahead of Stroll on hards, leaving just Bottas, Alonso, Gasly, Latifi and Russell yet to pit in this race.
08:39 Tsunoda pits from fourth, rejoining behind Norris and Leclerc in 10th.
08:38 Vettel has been pinged for going over track limits at Turn 16 on consecutive laps as his mediums begin to cry enough.
08:38 Hamilton's having to rebuild his gap now, opening the buffer to 2.5s at the end of lap 23/58. It's a 1m27.663s for the Mercedes driver.
08:37 Stroll and Raikkonen the latest to pit at the end of lap 22, both now on hards too, coming out in 17th and 18th respectively.
08:36 Hamilton finally gets past at Turn 6 on lap 21, as Perez hands Verstappen a big tow and lets his team-mate through. "Checo is a legend," Verstappen says, as the Mexican driver finally pits.
08:34 Verstappen's now just 2.4s behind Hamilton now - this has been stellar defending from Perez!
08:34 Perez isn't making this easy at all, and although Hamilton got by at Turn 6, Perez got DRS into Turn 9 - and he's absolutely parking it in the final sector.
08:33 A lap later Ricciardo takes his turn to pit having been running in seventh. So far all drivers that have pitted have gone on to the hard tyres.
Load more
Load comments

