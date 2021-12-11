Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Stephen Lickorish

Summary

  • FP3 for the Abu Dhabi GP is underway
  • Session is held in daylight, so bears little resemblance to qualifying later
  • Only eight cars head out in early stages of session - including title contenders Verstappen and Hamilton
  • Verstappen and Hamilton led FP1 and FP2 respectively

Leaderboard

  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
  3. Ocon, Alpine
  4. Stroll, Aston Martin
Status: Live
05:05 Verstappen posts a 1m24.997s to go top, on the medium tyre. Raikkonen goes between the Red Bull driver and Ocon on the soft tyre.
05:04 Ocon kicks us off with a 1m26.645s.
05:03 Kimi Raikkonen emerges from the underground pit tunnel for his final F1 practice session on softs - hoping not to repeat his spin 'n' bin in FP2 yesterday.
05:01 Bottas and Mazepin head out too, as does Verstappen.
05:00 Mick Schumacher is first on the road, followed by Esteban Ocon - who was second in practice yesterday.
05:00 FP3 is go - last orders, chaps.
04:59 Warm temperatures in Abu Dhabi then, 27 degrees C - and naturally, 0% chance of rain.
04:57 FP3 coming up - the last practice session of the season.
04:54 Hamilton's best time in FP2 was a 1m23.691s - last year's pole time was a 1m35.246s. That's the effect of a revised track, kids.
04:48 There'll be limited gain in this session, as qualifying and the race will take place in twilight conditions, but it's a last chance to hone everything before the two big-ticket parts of the weekend.
04:46 Good morning everybody, and welcome to our live update feed - it's 15 minutes before we get going for FP3 at Abu Dhabi.
