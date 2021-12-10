05:38 On the whole, it looked like the track changes made the lap more challenging for the drivers. Through the Turn 9 banked hairpin, with Norris riding the kerb on the exit and Raikkonen spinning, and the hotel complex - which now appears to be one, long left-hander with the drivers not really straightening the wheel, we think the changes constitute an improvement. Whether it will do much to the racing product remains to be seen of course.