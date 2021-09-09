Gravel Notes Podcast: Molly Taylor’s rallying journey from Australia to Extreme E

While Extreme E has propelled Molly back into the spotlight, the Australian has rallying in the blood having competed in Australia and Europe.

In 2016 Molly become the first woman to win the Australian Rally Championship and this year she has returned to the World Rally Championship with a three rally programme in a Rally3 Ford Fiesta.

Taylor joins Tom Howard to discuss her journey back into the global spotlight, reveals how a facetime call from Nico Rosberg got her interested in Extreme E, talks about how successful female drivers can inspire a generation of young girls who see them as role models and previews this weekend’s Acropolis Rally.

