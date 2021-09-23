Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series Next / Le Mans Virtual Series competitors ready for round one at Italy’s Temple of Speed
Esports News

F1 Mobile Racing’s 2021 season update is out now on iOS and Android

By:

The 2021 Formula 1 season is now playable on the go thanks to an update for the F1 Mobile Racing game, along with several new features and enhancements, and it’s available right now if you own an Apple or Android device.

F1 Mobile Racing’s 2021 season update is out now on iOS and Android

All your favourite drivers, teams and liveries from the real F1 season – currently in the middle of a nail-biting head-to-head between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen – are now included, replacing their 2020 equivalents.

 

Alongside the updated season, the gameplay has also been refreshed. The main core of the experience is the PvP Duels that allows you to design your own F1 car and compete against other real players from around the world online. The aim is to work towards the Elite Leagues, unlocking new content and rewards as you progress.

The visuals and sounds have also been boosted when compared to the 2020 season, thanks to more detailed environments and a revised lighting system.

 

The last of the big-ticket items is a facelifted research and development system. You still unlock parts as ‘cards’ and then switch out the cards depending on how many resource points you have available for part upgrades, but the user interface has been completely overhauled.

As it stands, the highly anticipated new career mode is not part of this update. Instead, this is arriving at a later date, which should be a welcome addition as the PvP battles are essentially the only race type available currently until you unlock Grand Prix mode at level six.

 

F1 Mobile Racing is free to download and play right now, with optional in-game currency microtransactions. It will certainly help kill time in between free practice sessions at the Sochi Autodrom.

shares
comments

Related video

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series

Previous article

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series

Next article

Le Mans Virtual Series competitors ready for round one at Italy’s Temple of Speed

Le Mans Virtual Series competitors ready for round one at Italy’s Temple of Speed
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: People "hypocritical" over Monza crash walkaway

3 h
2
Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

7 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

1 h
4
BTCC

BTCC teams fined for Croft tyre mix-up

7 h
5
Formula 1

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

8 h
Latest news
Le Mans Virtual Series competitors ready for round one at Italy’s Temple of Speed
ESPT

Le Mans Virtual Series competitors ready for round one at Italy’s Temple of Speed

1 h
F1 Mobile Racing’s 2021 season update is out now on iOS and Android
ESPT

F1 Mobile Racing’s 2021 season update is out now on iOS and Android

5 h
Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
ESPT

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series

5 h
Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race
ESPT

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race

Sep 19, 2021
MSGM and Automobile Club de l’Ouest reveal full driver entry list for the Le Mans Virtual Series 2021-22 Season
ESPT

MSGM and Automobile Club de l’Ouest reveal full driver entry list for the Le Mans Virtual Series 2021-22 Season

Sep 14, 2021
More
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Why the WRC takes esports so seriously
Esports

Why the WRC takes esports so seriously

Nexl wins 2021 WRC Esports Grand Final, takes third title
Esports

Nexl wins 2021 WRC Esports Grand Final, takes third title

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale
Esports

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale

Trending Today

Verstappen: People "hypocritical" over Monza crash walkaway
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: People "hypocritical" over Monza crash walkaway

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

BTCC teams fined for Croft tyre mix-up
BTCC BTCC

BTCC teams fined for Croft tyre mix-up

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

Miami confirms May date for inaugural grand prix in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami confirms May date for inaugural grand prix in 2022

Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88

The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up Plus
National National

The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019

Latest news

Le Mans Virtual Series competitors ready for round one at Italy’s Temple of Speed
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series competitors ready for round one at Italy’s Temple of Speed

F1 Mobile Racing’s 2021 season update is out now on iOS and Android
Esports Esports

F1 Mobile Racing’s 2021 season update is out now on iOS and Android

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.