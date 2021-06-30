Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled
BTCC / Brands Hatch News

Podcast: Tim Harvey reviews the BTCC title race

Three meetings completed and already there is a fascinating title race brewing in the British Touring Car Championship.

Podcast: Tim Harvey reviews the BTCC title race

After six different winners from the opening nine races, the championship is as competitive as ever, although reigning champion Ash Sutton (Laser Tools Racing, Infiniti) and Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai driver Tom Ingram appear to be moving away from the chasing pack at the top of the standings.

Sutton leads Ingram by just three points but BTC Racing’s Josh Cook, four-time champion Colin Turkington (Team BMW), Motorbase Performance’s Jake Hill and Tom Oliphant (Team BMW) are waiting to pounce.

Following last weekend’s eventful meeting at Brands Hatch, 1992 BTCC champion Tim Harvey is the latest guest on the Autosport podcast, joining Autosport’s Marcus Simmons and Tom Howard to discuss the latest BTCC storylines.

 
shares
comments
Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

Previous article

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

1 h
2
Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

8 h
3
Formula 1

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem

4 h
4
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

2 h
5
Formula 1

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting messages

5 h
Latest news
Podcast: Tim Harvey reviews the BTCC title race
BTCC

Podcast: Tim Harvey reviews the BTCC title race

2m
Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled
BTCC

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

9 h
Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Jun 27, 2021
Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap to take points lead
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap to take points lead

Jun 27, 2021
Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant holds on to beat charging Shedden
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant holds on to beat charging Shedden

Jun 27, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 2 in 75 seconds 01:21
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 2 in 75 seconds

Trending Today

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops
Formula 1 Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting messages
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting messages

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

Senna producer granted rights to new eight-part Bernie Ecclestone docuseries
Formula 1 Formula 1

Senna producer granted rights to new eight-part Bernie Ecclestone docuseries

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

Latest news

Podcast: Tim Harvey reviews the BTCC title race
BTCC BTCC

Podcast: Tim Harvey reviews the BTCC title race

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled
BTCC BTCC

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap to take points lead
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap to take points lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.