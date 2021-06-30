Podcast: Tim Harvey reviews the BTCC title race

After six different winners from the opening nine races, the championship is as competitive as ever, although reigning champion Ash Sutton (Laser Tools Racing, Infiniti) and Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai driver Tom Ingram appear to be moving away from the chasing pack at the top of the standings.

Sutton leads Ingram by just three points but BTC Racing’s Josh Cook, four-time champion Colin Turkington (Team BMW), Motorbase Performance’s Jake Hill and Tom Oliphant (Team BMW) are waiting to pounce.

Following last weekend’s eventful meeting at Brands Hatch, 1992 BTCC champion Tim Harvey is the latest guest on the Autosport podcast, joining Autosport’s Marcus Simmons and Tom Howard to discuss the latest BTCC storylines.