Previous / The making of the BTCC's newest superstar
BTCC / Brands Hatch II News

Podcast: Previewing the BTCC's Brands Hatch showdown

The curtain will come down on the 2021 British Touring Car Championship this weekend with five drivers in with a mathematical chance of winning the title at Brands Hatch.

Podcast: Previewing the BTCC's Brands Hatch showdown

Laser Tools Racing’s Ash Sutton is the favourite to lift a third crown at the famous Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit with a 32-point lead over West Surrey Racing’s four-time champion Colin Turkington.

PLUS: The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

However, as history has shown, anything can happen in BTCC title deciders, with Excelr8 Motorsport’s Tom Ingram, Motorbase Performance’s Jake Hill and BTC Racing’s Josh Cook all in with a shot of glory.

Host Tom Howard is joined by Autosport magazine’s deputy editor and BTCC reporter Marcus Simmons and the voice of the BTCC on ITV4, David Addison, to discuss the key talking points heading into this weekend’s championship showdown. 

