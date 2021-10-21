Podcast: Previewing the BTCC's Brands Hatch showdown

Laser Tools Racing’s Ash Sutton is the favourite to lift a third crown at the famous Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit with a 32-point lead over West Surrey Racing’s four-time champion Colin Turkington.

However, as history has shown, anything can happen in BTCC title deciders, with Excelr8 Motorsport’s Tom Ingram, Motorbase Performance’s Jake Hill and BTC Racing’s Josh Cook all in with a shot of glory.

Host Tom Howard is joined by Autosport magazine’s deputy editor and BTCC reporter Marcus Simmons and the voice of the BTCC on ITV4, David Addison, to discuss the key talking points heading into this weekend’s championship showdown.