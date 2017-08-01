Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton's decision to hand back third place to Valtteri Bottas in Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix is the focus of the latest edition of The Autosport Podcast.

Stuart Codling and Ben Anderson join Edd Straw to discuss the significance of what happened at the Hungaroring and the contrasting way that Ferrari played its race in terms of team tactics.

Max Verstappen's collision with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, and the post-race row between Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are also examined - as well as the clash between the two Force India drivers.

There's also a look at 2004 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Paul di Resta's surprise F1 comeback and the prospects of further F1 outings in the future.

Off-track matters are also delved into, with the dissolution of the Sauber-Honda supply deal and its switch to up-to-date Ferrari powerplants for 2018 opening up an interesting possibility in the driver market.

The ever-controversial issue of the introduction to the halo is also discussed.

