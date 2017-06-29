Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Jenson Button has urged Formula 1 chiefs to 'move on' from the Sebastian Vettel Azerbaijan Grand Prix controversy, ahead of a fresh FIA investigation into the incident.

Motor racing's governing body announced on Wednesday night that it will investigate whether further action is required against Vettel for his clash with Lewis Hamilton in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix behind the safety car.

The FIA wants to work out whether the 10-second stop-go penalty that Vettel was handed was harsh enough, especially considering the German was still able to finish ahead of his rival and extend his championship lead.

But while the FIA is pushing on with its investigation plans, with a hearing set for Monday, 2009 world champion Button does not see any grounds for further action.

In a tweet he posted on Thursday, he said that what Vettel did was 'silly' but with the Ferrari driver having been punished F1 should move on.

"Azerbaijan GP was a pleasure to watch," he said.

"Why? Because adrenaline & emotions were high.

"What Vettel did was silly but he's been punished. Move on."

In a reply to F1 commentator Martin Brundle regarding the FIA potentially over-ruling its own stewards, and calling for F1 to have "real warriors", Button said he agreed, and that drivers who forced others off track in the heat of competition would not get as big a penalty as Vettel got in Baku.

The FIA will announce the outcome of its investigation in to the causes of the Baku incident prior to the Austrian Grand Prix, which takes place next weekend.