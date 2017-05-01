Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Valtteri Bottas's breakthrough Formula 1 victory in the Russian Grand Prix is the key talking point in the latest edition of The Autosport Podcast.

Autosport Editor-in-Chief Edd Straw is joined by Lawrence Barretto and Stuart Codling to dissect how Bottas won the race, and managed to get the upper hand over Lewis Hamilton.

There's also talk about the wider implications of the victory for Bottas, who is only on a one-year deal with Mercedes and has taken a big step towards securing a longer-term future with the team.

Ferrari's strategy, leaving Sebastian Vettel out for seven laps longer than Bottas in their battle for victory, is also discussed - as is the moment Felipe Massa had to be lapped by both drivers on the last lap.

Further back, Red Bull's struggles and Force India's remarkable points record also get some attention, as does Sauber's deal to use Honda engines from 2018.

Amid criticism in some quarters of Sauber taking what is currently the weakest engine package in F1, we ask whether or not it was a good idea to make the switch.

