Steiner 'pissed off' about Haas's weekend Haas Formula 1 team principal Gunther Steiner ended the Russian Grand Prix "pissed off" at a weekend in which "everything that can go wrong went wrong" 1493652487 F1

Vettel wants Red Bull to join lead fight Sebastian Vettel hopes his former employer Red Bull can join Ferrari and Mercedes to make a three-way fight at the front of Formula 1 from the Spanish Grand Prix 1493646881 F1

Force India performing 'big miracles' - Perez Sergio Perez believes Force India is pulling "big miracles" to continue scoring points given its pace deficit to its main Formula 1 rivals 1493632826 F1

Bottas had 'pretty severe' tyre damage Valtteri Bottas was nursing "pretty severe" front tyre damage as he held off Sebastian Vettel to secure his first Formula 1 win in the Russian Grand Prix, says Mercedes 1493631339 F1

Sauber to use McLaren F1 gearboxes Sauber has concluded a deal to use McLaren's Formula 1 gearboxes when it switches to Honda engines in 2018, Autosport understands 1493629280 F1

Hamilton has no answers for his lack of pace Lewis Hamilton is at a loss to explain his lack of pace throughout the Russian Grand Prix weekend, but vowed to find answers before Formula 1's next race in Spain 1493624023 F1

Podcast: Bottas's win and Sauber's Honda deal Valtteri Bottas's breakthrough Formula 1 victory in the Russian Grand Prix is the key talking point in the latest edition of The Autosport Podcast. 1493658354 F1

KTM to test new engine at Le Mans KTM will test a new-specification engine for its maiden MotoGP bike at Le Mans this week, before the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez 1493637126 MotoGP

How Bottas proved he is no number two Two weeks after Valtteri Bottas's Bahrain race day slump raised the spectre of team orders, he won a Russian Grand Prix that had looked out of Mercedes' reach 1493596800 F1

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings Though the Russian Grand Prix wasn't a thriller, there were plenty of very impressive individual drives throughout the field. Others, however, had weekends best summarised as "woeful" 1493596800 F1

The fresh trouble hiding Mercedes' true pace Ferrari set the Friday practice pace at Sochi but claimed Mercedes was sandbagging. But the evidence suggests Mercedes' problems in Russia are real 1493337600 F1

Why F1 has gone too far on track limits Nobody wants to see racing drivers risk serious injury - or death - in an accident. But is Formula 1's affection for extended run-off area over-sanitising grand prix racing? 1493251200 F1

Red Bull's quit threats are empty and unfair Red Bull has dropped hints it could quit Formula 1 - again. Is there any point taking it seriously? 1493164800 F1

Why Raikkonen and Bottas will decide the title With the start of the 2017 Formula 1 season being decided by fine margins, the expectation is the same will go for the world championship. That means the performance of the second drivers at Mercedes and Ferrari will be crucial 1493164800 F1

