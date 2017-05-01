Latest
© 2016 Autosport
More F1 News

Bottas had 'pretty severe' tyre damage Valtteri Bottas was nursing "pretty severe" front tyre damage as he held off Sebastian Vettel to secure his first Formula 1 win in the Russian Grand Prix, says Mercedes 1493631339 F1

Sauber to use McLaren F1 gearboxes Sauber has concluded a deal to use McLaren's Formula 1 gearboxes when it switches to Honda engines in 2018, Autosport understands 1493629280 F1

Hamilton has no answers for his lack of pace Lewis Hamilton is at a loss to explain his lack of pace throughout the Russian Grand Prix weekend, but vowed to find answers before Formula 1's next race in Spain 1493624023 F1

RBR investigating 'very strange' brake issue Daniel Ricciardo's right rear brake problem in the Russian Grand Prix was "very strange", says Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner. 1493573417 F1

Palmer hoped Grosjean would 'use his brain' Jolyon Palmer said he hoped Formula 1 rival Romain Grosjean would "use his brain" and avoid the crash that ended both drivers' Russian Grand Prix on the opening lap 1493568538 F1

Lauda 'surprised' by Bottas winning in Russia Niki Lauda has admitted Valtteri Bottas's maiden Formula 1 win in the Russian Grand Prix came as a surprise 1493567530 F1

Trending

Sauber to use McLaren F1 gearboxes Sauber has concluded a deal to use McLaren's Formula 1 gearboxes when it switches to Honda engines in 2018, Autosport understands 1493629280 F1

Bottas had 'pretty severe' tyre damage Valtteri Bottas was nursing "pretty severe" front tyre damage as he held off Sebastian Vettel to secure his first Formula 1 win in the Russian Grand Prix, says Mercedes 1493631339 F1

Force India performing 'big miracles' - Perez Sergio Perez believes Force India is pulling "big miracles" to continue scoring points given its pace deficit to its main Formula 1 rivals 1493632826 F1

Johnson 'feels terrible' over Earnhardt clash Jimmie Johnson was left feeling "terrible" after he "body-slammed" Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Dale Earnhardt Jr in a bizarre Richmond NASCAR Cup collision 1493633604 NASCAR

Hamilton has no answers for his lack of pace Lewis Hamilton is at a loss to explain his lack of pace throughout the Russian Grand Prix weekend, but vowed to find answers before Formula 1's next race in Spain 1493624023 F1

First oval win best of Pagenaud's career IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud says earning his first oval win, at Phoenix last Saturday, is his greatest victory in the series 1493631445 IndyCar

New In Autosport Plus

How Bottas proved he is no number two Two weeks after Valtteri Bottas's Bahrain race day slump raised the spectre of team orders, he won a Russian Grand Prix that had looked out of Mercedes' reach 1493596800 F1

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings Though the Russian Grand Prix wasn't a thriller, there were plenty of very impressive individual drives throughout the field. Others, however, had weekends best summarised as "woeful" 1493596800 F1

The fresh trouble hiding Mercedes' true pace Ferrari set the Friday practice pace at Sochi but claimed Mercedes was sandbagging. But the evidence suggests Mercedes' problems in Russia are real 1493337600 F1

Why F1 has gone too far on track limits Nobody wants to see racing drivers risk serious injury - or death - in an accident. But is Formula 1's affection for extended run-off area over-sanitising grand prix racing? 1493251200 F1

Red Bull's quit threats are empty and unfair Red Bull has dropped hints it could quit Formula 1 - again. Is there any point taking it seriously? 1493164800 F1

Why Raikkonen and Bottas will decide the title With the start of the 2017 Formula 1 season being decided by fine margins, the expectation is the same will go for the world championship. That means the performance of the second drivers at Mercedes and Ferrari will be crucial 1493164800 F1

Expert opinion. Technical insight. Unbeatable analysis.Subscribe to Autosport Plus
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus