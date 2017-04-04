Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

The recent decision for Formula 1 to adopt low-cost, high-noise engines in 2021 sets the stage for a debate about the need for volume in the latest Autosport Podcast.

Autosport Editor-in-Chief Edd Straw is joined by Anthony Rowlinson and Damien Smith to delve into exactly what form these new engines will take.

The crucial questions of how exactly you balance the need to keep costs down with maintaining road relevance for the engine manufacturers is a particular stumbling block in a conversation that will reveal just how difficult the task of writing the new power unit regulations will be.

There's also a look ahead to the Chinese Grand Prix and the crucial question of whether or not Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel will still have the advantage in race conditions.

And with the news from Sauber that Antonio Giovinazzi will continue to sub for Pascal Wehrlein, we also argue about the German's decision to sit out the Australian GP and at least one more race.

