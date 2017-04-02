Latest
Verstappen wants V10s back in F1 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wants Formula 1 to return to louder V10 engines after the end of the current regulation cycle 1491128960 F1

Points still realistic in 2017 - Sauber Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn insists points are still realistic for her Formula 1 team this season despite missing out in the Australian Grand Prix 1491125402 F1

F1 plans cheaper, noisier 2021 engine switch Formula 1 is set to ditch its current formula of turbocharged hybrid powerunits in favour of cheaper and noisier engines from 2021 1491047610 F1

Stroll: Jealousy motivating my critics Lance Stroll believes jealousy is at the core of criticism of his promotion to Formula 1 with Williams in 2017 1491036001 F1

Ferrari engine 'at least level with Mercedes' Ferrari's 2017 Formula 1 engine could be better than Mercedes', reckons Haas team principal Gunther Steiner 1490973775 F1

Palmer wants car checked before China Jolyon Palmer wants Renault to check his car before the Chinese Grand Prix to ensure there is no lasting damage from his practice crash in the Formula 1 season opener 1490965256 F1

FIA plans to launch motor racing hall of fame The FIA is planning to launch an official Hall of Fame later this year to help celebrate motor racing names past and present 1491140434 F1

Redding 'glad' to have missed out on '17 Ducati Scott Redding says he is "glad" he missed out satellite squad Pramac's only 2017 Ducati, as it puts pressure on his MotoGP team-mate Danilo Petrucci to perform 1491135199 MotoGP

Kobayashi to make Spa 24 Hours debut Toyota World Endurance Championship driver Kamui Kobayashi will make his Spa 24 Hours debut in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 this year 1491137413 GT

Ingram storms to victory in season opener Tom Ingram opened his 2017 British Touring Car Championship account with victory in the first race of the season at Brands Hatch 1491132339 BTCC

Ten things to watch in the 2017 BTCC The start of the British Touring Car Championship is always eagerly awaited. This year a host of driver moves makes it even more so, but stability in some quarters will be a big factor in the title fight too 1490918400 BTCC

Under the skin of Honda’s latest F1 saga This season was supposed to be the year that Honda finally came good, but its engine's deficiencies have already been woefully exposed. Can it turn its ailing relationship with McLaren around? 1490918400 F1

Why Toyota is giving a scapegoat a second chance Toyota brutally dumped Nicolas Lapierre from the line-up that ultimately won the 2014 WEC, but has recalled him for its extra car this year. What does the about-face say about its original decision? 1490832000 WEC

Nigel Roebuck's verdict on the start of F1's new era Is Ferrari a genuine threat to Mercedes? What does the race in Australia say about F1's revamped machinery, and who impressed in strange circumstances? 1490832000 F1

F1 faces a long wait for real change The Liberty era is expected to bring major changes to Formula 1, but the convoluted manner in which that change has to be instigated and approved means anyone expecting rapid improvement will be disappointed 1490745600 F1

Was Lorenzo's Ducati debut as bad as it looked? As far as first races go, Jorge Lorenzo's debut with Ducati was underwhelming at best. But was that down to teething problems, or does Sunday's race in Qatar point to further problems to come throughout the year? 1490745600 MotoGP

