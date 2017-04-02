Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

The FIA is planning to launch an official Hall of Fame later this year to help celebrate motor racing names past and present.

Despite more than a century of history, motorsport's governing body has never previously sanctioned such an idea - one that has been adopted by a number of other sports.

But FIA president Jean Todt has revealed that it would open two halls of fame - one in Paris and another in Genevea - before the end of this year.

"In December we will open an FIA Hall of Fame," explained Todt.

"It is something that we have been working on now for two or three years.

"We will have one Hall of Fame in Paris and one in Geneva, but when you see some of the people who could be represented - some have unfortunately passed away, but when you see the images around it, it is fascinating."

While they would exist as a physical entity, it is not clear whether the public will be able to visit either hall of fame.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway currently has a museum with a dedicated hall of fame, while NASCAR and the Australian Supercars series also have their own versions.

MotoGP also appoints 'Legends' to recognise the achievements of grand prix riders.